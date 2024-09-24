Buffalo Bills demolish Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football: Here are the winners and losers

The Buffalo Bills absolutely mauled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, winning 47-10. The Bills dominated on both sides of the ball, as the offense was able to march up and down the field at will, and the defense gave Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence no room to work.
We take a look at the biggest winners and losers from the game.
Winner: Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was nearly perfect on Monday night. Allen threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns, and also gained 44 yards on the ground, before he was taken out in the fourth with the win in hand. The MVP favorite spread the ball around, throwing to ten different receivers on the night. In his first three games, Allen has thrown seven touchdowns, and even more impressive, he hasn’t tossed a pick. The Bills are now 3-0 to begin the season.
Loser: Trevor Lawrence
On the other end of the spectrum was Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He had a game to forget as he was sacked four times and was pressured throughout. He finished with just 178 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Jags are now 20-33 with Lawrence under center, including 0-3 this season. Are the Jags having buyer’s remorse giving Lawrence a five-year, $275 million extension?
Winner: Damar Hamlin
How amazing is Damar Hamlin? During a Monday Night Football game two seasons ago, Hamlin nearly died on the field after suffering cardiac arrest. Tonight, in a Monday Night Football game no less, Hamlin recorded his first career interception, which set up the Bills’ fourth touchdown of the game. On top of that, he finished the game with three tackles and two pass deflections. Just incredible.
Loser: Doug Pederson
The seat continues to get hotter for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. The Jags are now 0-3 to start the season and the offense, particularly Lawrence, has not been able to get off the ground yet. Pederson led the Jags to the playoffs in his first season in 2022, but faded last season, missing the playoffs. And things have not looked much better at the beginning of 2024. Pederson needs to turn things around soon before the train goes completely off the track.
