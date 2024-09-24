Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin records first career interception after nearly dying on field two seasons ago

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

During a Monday Night Football game two seasons ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died on the football field. Tonight, over a year-and-a-half after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated, Hamlin recorded his first career interception — while on Monday Night Football, of course.

With a little more than four minutes left in the second quarter, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went back to pass. He had a clean pocket when he overthrew to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The ball went into Hamlin’s waiting hands and he ran it back nearly 20 yards, setting up the Bills’ fourth touchdown of the game.

Bills fans absolutely erupted into elation when Hamlin made the first interception of his career. He remarkably returned to the Bills in 2023 following his near-death experience, playing in five games, mainly on special teams.

However, he has returned to the starting lineup this season for the first time since 2022. In Week 2’s win against the Miami Dolphins, Hamlin finished with eight solo tackles and one tackle for loss.

Damar Hamlin’s extraordinary story

Hamlin is just an incredibly inspirational story. During the Jan. 2, 2023, game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle. He had to be resuscitated on the field in front of fans and teammates after going into cardiac arrest. Hamlin was in a medically-induced coma for two days before he was awakened. He was finally discharged from the hospital following a nine-day stay.

Hamlin ended up being diagnosed with commotio cordis. According to the American Heart Association, commotio cordis “is an extremely rare, serious medical condition that can happen after a sudden, blunt impact to the chest. If the physical blow hits during a narrow window in the heart rhythm, it can disrupt the heartbeat and cause sudden cardiac arrest.”

Hamlin has accumulated 77 solo tackles and one forced fumble through the first 36 games of his career.

