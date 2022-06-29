Latest Miami Heat news and rumors during the 2022 NBA offseason

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat’s offseason movement will need to be smart if they want to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2020 as the free agency period opens up.

Here are the latest news, rumors, and updates for the Miami Heat during this process.

Miami Heat rumors: Danilo Gallinari remains on the team’s radar

The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in Danilo Gallinari in the event that P.J. Tucker bolts the organization for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason.

Philadelphia still needs to shed salary to make the reported Tucker contract work financially, so perhaps it is just leverage as Miami tries to keep its prized possession from last year’s offseason.

However, if the 37-year-old forward does end up in Philadelphia, the Heat have interest in Gallinari, which would not be the first time this has happened.

Related: Miami Heat want Patrick Beverley

The Heat tried to acquire Gallinari during the 2020 NBA trade deadline but was unable to agree on compensation to make the deal worthwhile. They have long been infatuated with the forward.

The 33-year-old forward averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.4% from the field. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to go out and acquire Gallinari; however, what needs to be done?

The addition of Gallinari would mean Duncan Robinson is going to the Atlanta Hawks as their contracts almost match perfectly. The 6-foot-10 forward’s value might not be too high, so it certainly remains possible.

While it remains possible that Nikola Jovic won’t turn into the future starting four, it would be good to learn from Gallinari as Jovic is projected to be a stretch four next to Bam Adebayo in the future.

Related: Bold predictions for Miami Heat offseason

It all has a ripple effect from what Tucker decides to do this offseason. Go to Philadelphia or take slightly less money with Miami and remain on a team where he is adored.

Victor Oladipo not expected to return to Miami

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Oladipo is not expected to return to the Miami Heat after spending the last two seasons with the organization as he rehabbed from his injuries, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

Oladipo, 30, was a massive part of Miami’s run to the Eastern Conference finals, but he could be looking for more minutes and to rebuild his value that was diminished after his severe injuries.

The 30-year-old guard is expected to receive interest from the Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, and Detroit Pistons. The Sacramento Kings were also a rumored team on Tuesday afternoon.

Oladipo’s next contract is reportedly expected to be the in range of the taxpayer MLE, which is approximately $6.4 million.

The Heat should look to re-sign Oladipo and sell him on the opportunity of being the starting two or the sixth man if Tyler Herro were to become a starter.

While it wouldn’t be a major loss for Miami, it is one that would be underrated as Oladipo gets a full offseason of work for the first time in a few years.

Latest Tyler Herro contract extension projection

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro’s first contract extension is coming and there are already rumors on where the numbers may settle with, presumably, the Miami Heat.

Herro’s reported numbers include an annual average of around $25 million per year. Frankly, the 22-year-old and 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award is definitely worth a contract of that magnitude.

Herro still has room to grow, even after averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field in 32.6 minutes per game.

Related: Breaking down Nikola Jovic and Miami Heat’s undrafted signings

The Heat consider Herro as one of their top assets and it was even reported the organization would have tried to keep him in a potential Kyrie Irving trade this offseason.

A big extension is inevitably coming for Herro and Miami absolutely loves to have him around. It would not be shocking to see a deal done eventually depending on what happens this offseason.

Stay tuned as more news and updates are provided.