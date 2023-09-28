Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl wide receiver reacts to trade rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders have been involved in a ton of NFL trade rumors following a 1-2 start to the season. Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is not immune to them, either.

Renfrow has been the subject of rumors over the past several months. Ahead of the Raiders’ Week 4 outing against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, Renfrow opened up about said rumors.

“Those rumors have been going on since last year, right? So, I knew this offseason, let’s control things you can control, and let’s be a great teammate. And if I do that, then the rest will take care of itself. I’ll look back at this time and say—whether I was traded or I wasn’t—it didn’t matter because I was being a great teammate and I was trying to make the most of my opportunity.” Las Vegas Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow on trade rumors, via The Athletic’s Tashan Reed

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

Renfrow has played a total of 76 snaps through three games, catching three passes for 40 yards in the process. He’s taken a major step back under Josh McDaniels in Vegas. As noted above, it led to previous trade rumors involving the veteran receiver.

It’s also not like Renfrow hasn’t performed well in the past. Catching passes from former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr back in 2021, the former Clemson star hauled in 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns en route to earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Las Vegas Raiders likely to trade Hunter Renfrow

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Recent indications are that the Raiders could blow this whole thing up should their current two-game losing streak morph into broader on-field struggles.

Fellow wide receiver Davante Adams has been involved in those rumors. But moving him seems highly unlikely given the Pro Bowler’s contract and the cap hit that would come with moving him.

That’s where Renfrow comes into play. He’s seen as a solid slot receiver and could help contending teams. Given his lack of playing time and the status of the Raiders as a bottom-end team right now, moving him ahead of the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline makes sense.