Why Las Vegas Raiders must re-sign Mack Hollins next offseason

In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders may have to make a tough decision on Josh Jacobs’ future if he wants to become one of the league’s highest-paid running backs. Yet one can make the argument that he’s worth a top-dollar salary, especially if he wins the 2022 rushing title. However, general manager Dave Ziegler should also retain Mack Hollins — at the right price of course.

Going into Week 16, the Raiders have the 10th-ranked scoring offense. Even though the unit goes through its dry spells, it features a loaded pass-catching group that hasn’t been completely healthy this season.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller have missed seven and eight games, respectively. While they spent some time on the sideline, Hollins has filled voids in the passing game and has likely earned an extension when he comes due.

Mack Hollins is a quality role player for Las Vegas Raiders

Hollins isn’t a star, but he’s become a reliable role player. In multiple games, he’s complemented wideout Davante Adams on the perimeter, recording at least five receptions in a handful of contests. The 29-year-old does the “dirty work” with quality blocks on runs plays and contributes a bit on special teams as well. He’s the quintessential glue guy, who has value on any NFL roster.

In every game that Adams finished with fewer than 71 receiving yards, Hollins had a decent showing, registering at least 64 receiving yards or scoring a touchdown, which happened in Weeks 2,3,8, and 15. Hollins either matched Waller’s numbers or outperformed him in three of those contests.

This past offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Waller to a three-year, $51 million extension, but he’s missed 14 games since 2021. At 30 years old, the tight end may continue to battle the injury bug into his thirties, so Vegas may want to keep a big-bodied insurance policy at the wide receiver position.

Investing in a versatile insurance policy

Renfrow can provide numbers appropriate for the second-best receiver on a roster, but he’s had minimal impact in an injury-riddled 2022 campaign. Ziegler shouldn’t write him off, though the 27-year-old hasn’t found his groove under head coach Josh McDaniels. Hauling in just 22 passes for 206 yards.

Perhaps Renfrow needs more time to bounce back from his oblique injury. Regardless, why not keep Hollins, who can also move the chains, on the outside opposite of Adams?

In 2022, Hollins has 51 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns—more than half of his receptions have resulted in first-down conversions. One point of criticism, he must cut down on his penalties (six this season).

Hollins has had more opportunities to contribute due to the absence of Waller and Renfrow, but the Las Vegas Raiders have no idea if the former will stay healthy for a full season going forward or if the latter plays up to his new contract.

Based on what we’ve seen from Renfrow, he deserves the benefit of the doubt. But with him as primarily a slot receiver, Hollins can still make steady contributions on the outside.

What’s Mack Hollins’ market value?

Ziegler may find it easier to negotiate an extension with Hollins because he’s a 29-year-old wideout who’s not going to command a market-setting salary after posting career-high receiving numbers across multiple stat categories. He’ll get a bump up from his current deal, which is worth a little more than $1 million, but the veteran receiver isn’t likely to earn an eight-figure salary in 2023. The Las Vegas Raiders probably wouldn’t have to break the bank for him if he’s in their future roster plans.

Despite the focus on star wide receivers in a market that exploded this past offseason, every team needs a do-it-all player like Hollins. He can take advantage of heavy coverage on Adams by winning his one-on-one matchups, stretching the field, converting on third downs, blocking on the edge, and providing kick coverage.

This past summer, the Las Vegas Raiders named Hollins a captain—and for good reason. He has the personality to become the soul of a budding roster with the propensity to make plays in key moments. Vegas needs that type of player in its locker room and on the field for the foreseeable future.

