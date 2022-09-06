Powerful women’s rights group says Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden should ‘not be reinstated’

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has an enemy in one of the nation’s most powerful women’s rights organizations, and they don’t want to see the disgraced coach get a second chance in the NFL.

During the 2021 season, the New York Times revealed a nearly decade-long history of deeply insensitive language in emails by the man who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in 2003. The scandal that developed from the story led the former ESPN analyst to resign from his spot as then-Las Vegas Raiders head coach after five games in his second season back with the organization.

It was a stunning fall from grace for Gruden in a head coaching career that dates back to 1998 when he coached the then-Oakland Raiders. But it was well-deserved after Gruden used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in comments about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, former United States President Barak Obama, then Vice-President Joe Biden, and female referees in the NFL.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders schedule – Divisional matchup delivers early test vs Justin Herberts Chargers

Following his departure, Gruden has sued the NFL and Goodell, claiming they “sought to destroy his career and reputation through a malicious and orchestrated campaign.” Last month, Gruden admitted his “shame” at the scandal as he looks to revive his image in an attempt to land another NFL head coaching gig in the future. However, one major women’s organization rights is pressuring the NFL to make sure Gruden does not return to the league.

NOW demands NFL not reinstate former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the National Organization for Women (NOW) informed them that they have demanded that the league not reinstate Gruden or prove they are supportive of the types of statements he made in his emails.

“Jon Gruden should not be reinstated by the NFL. If hired back, this once again proves the NFL values misogyny, homophobia, and racism.” NOW statement on jon gruden

NOW was founded in 1966 and claims to be “the largest organization of feminist grassroots activists in the United States. NOW has hundreds of chapters and hundreds of thousands of members and activists in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.”

The NFL is already under a great deal of pressure when it comes to the mistreatment of women with the Washington Commanders under investigation for sexual harassment in the organization in what has been described as a “toxic” work environment by Congress. Plus, the year-long saga surrounding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and allegations of sexual assault by 30 different women.