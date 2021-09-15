Las Vegas Raiders file complaint against Baltimore Ravens over dirty hits

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a thrilling season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

It’s a game that saw quarterback Derek Carr throw for a resounding 435 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. Six of those receptions and 70 of Carr’s passing yards went to third-year wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Apparently, the Raiders are also upset over some of the “dirty hits” the Clemson product took from Baltimore’s defense during the game.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders have filed a complaint with the NFL targeting Baltimore over said dirty hits.

“The Raiders, I’m told, have filed a complaint with the league about all the dirty hits on receiver Hunter Renfrow in Monday night’s game. Patrick Queen was called for one, but the Raiders compiled video of several after-the-play and away-from-the ball hits,” Tafur reported.

Looking at the video of one play, it does seem like the Raiders have a point here.

#Raiders have compiled videos and have filed a complaint to the NFL about the #Ravens delivering dirty and unnecessary hits on WR Hunter Renfrow in Monday game, per @VicTafur. Team claims there are several instances. Here’s one example (bottom of screen) pic.twitter.com/IAYHcx9e20 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2021

As for Renfrow, he spoke out about the hits when talking to the media on Wednesday. The smallish wide receiver indicated that he “didn’t notice anything different from any other game.”

It’s not yet known what type of punishment the Ravens would receive if the NFL took action. However, it would be minor in the grand scheme of things.