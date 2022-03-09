Las Vegas Raiders officially announce 2022 coaching staff

Over the last six weeks, Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and new head coach Josh McDaniels have been filling in their 2022 coaching staff piece by piece.

On Tuesday, the organization officially announced its coaching staff. Here’s a look at the coaches.

Raiders offensive coaching staff

Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi

Credit: USA Today Network

Leading the scoring attack as the team’s offensive coordinator is Mick Lombardi, who was the New England Patriots wide receiver coach while McDaniels and Ziegler were with the Patriots franchise.

With the relationship and history Lombardi has with McDaniels, the goal over the next few months and into offseason training camp in June is to ensure the players learn Lombardi’s offensive playstyle.

Wide Receivers coach: Edgar Bennett

One of the mainstays from last year’s coaching staff is wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, who remains in his position. With close to 30 years of NFL coaching experience, giving up Bennett from the previous staff was too tall of an ask.

In addition, 2022 also marks another year for Bennett to work with Raiders receivers such as Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards.

Quarterbacks coach: Bo Hardegree

One of the things you will notice is many coaches, especially those in their first year with Las Vegas, have a history with McDaniels and Ziegler from New England. Bo Hardegree, who is the team’s quarterbacks coach, is one of those fresh yet familiar faces.

With quarterback Derek Carr at the helm and entering the final year of his contract, it will be key for Hardegree to get the most out of the 30-year-old play-caller in 2022, to set up for a possible contract extension.

Offensive Line coach: Carmen Bricillo

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Like Lombardi and Hardegree, Carmen Bricillo is another coach to come from New England. Over the past couple of seasons, Bricillo was the Patriots offensive line coach and comes to Las Vegas coaching a young group, highlighted by 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood.

Assistant Offensive Line coach: Cameron Clemmons

Assisting Bricillo to coach the O-line is Cameron Clemmons, who returns for his third season in the Silver and Black. 2022 will be Clemmons’ second season in that same role.

Running backs coach: Kennedy Polamalu

Leading the running back this season is Kennedy Polamalu, who will enter his 32nd season of coaching football.

Polamalu came from Minnesota, where he got to coach Dalvin Cook, who has been a Pro Bowler the last three seasons. The experience Polamalu has coaching running backs could help running back Josh Jacobs return to his 2020 Pro Bowl form.

Senior Offensive Assistant: Jerry Schuplinski

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Schuplinksi, who is the team’s senior offensive assistant, has the experience and a connection with McDaniels that goes further than his New England days.

Back when McDaniels was playing football at the turn of the century at John Carroll University, Schuplinksi and McDaniels were teammates.

Over the last two seasons, Schuplinksi served as the New York Giants quarterbacks coach as well as Miami’s quarterback’s coach in 2019.

Offensive Quality Control: Mitch Singler

Unlike some of the newcomers who previously worked with New England, Mitch Singler, who is the team’s offensive quality control coach, is entering his first job in the NFL after spending the last four seasons at Duke.

During his time as a Blue Devil, he spent his first season as a football analyst before being promoted last season to offensive quality control coordinator.

Raiders defensve coaching staff

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham

With 13 years of NFL coaching experience, leading the Raiders defense is Patrick Graham, who worked with McDaniels in New England from 2012-15.

One of the biggest goals for Graham in 2022 is the team’s red zone defense and the rate opponents score touchdowns against Las Vegas. However, it will be with a young secondary and possibly new players at the defensive line.

While in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine last weekend, McDaniels said since their days together in New England, Graham has absorbed a lot of information and made a lot of connections.

“Pat has moved on and really learned a lot of football, been around a lot of different people, has his own thoughts and ideas about what to do,” McDaniels said. “[He] was very impressive in the interview and that was a really important hire for us.”

Defensive Backs coach: Chris Ash

Chris Ash is leading the defensive backs in 2022 after entering the NFL last season with Jacksonville. Before spending his first year with the Jaguars, Ash coached at the collegiate level for 24 seasons across nine schools and multiple conferences.

Ash is coming to Las Vegas getting the opportunity to coach a group of players, highlighted by a young player in Nate Hobbs.

Credit: USA Today Network

Defensive Line coach: Frank Okam

Out of all of the coaches, Frank Okam is entering with not many players in the defensive line room as five players from last year’s team are free agents.

Okam, who played four years in the NFL with four different teams, enters his first season with the Raiders after spending the last two seasons with Carolina. Before moving up to the NFL, Okam spent two seasons at Baylor and four seasons at Rice.

Linebackers Coach: Antonio Pierce

Coaching the linebackers in 2022 is Antonio Pierce, who spent the last four seasons a state below at Arizona State.

Senior Defensive Assistant: Rob Ryan

Adding to the experience of the defensive staff is Rob Ryan, who is a familiar face to the organization.

Ryan coached the Raiders from 2004-08 as a defensive coordinator and was the inside linebackers coach in Baltimore last seasons. With Ryan entering his 22nd NFL season as a coach, he brings the knowledge and perspective to the defensive front.

Credit: USA Today Network

Defensive Backs and Pass game Contributor: Jason Simmons

In addition to Okam coming from Carolina in 2022 is Justin Simmons, who was the Panthers defensive pass game coordinator the last two seasons.

Before his time with the Panthers, Simmons spent nine seasons with Green Bay as he bring 21 years of NFL coaching experience, including 10 years of NFL playing experience.

Defensive quality control coach: Matthew Feeney

The final piece of the defensive staff is Matthew Feeney, who will be the team’s defensive quality control coach. Feeney has been coaching level from 2014 to ’21 across three stints and 2022 will be his first season coaching NFL.

Special Teams

Credit: USA Today Network

Special Teams Coordinator: Tom McMahon

Leading the special teams in 2022 is Tom McMahon, who has coached in the NFL for over 30 years and the last 15 primarily coaching special teams. Over the last four seasons, McMahon was previously in Denver as their special teams coordinator with other stints in Atlanta, Indianapolis, Kansas City and the St. Louis Rams.

McMahon is another coach who has prior experience with McDaniels dating back to their times in St. Louis.

Assistant Special Teams coach: Maurice Drayton

Assistant Special Teams coach Maurice Drayton will help out McMahon on special teams as the two have worked together previously in Indianapolis.

Having those two who have worked together, along with the experience kicker Daniel Carlson, Pro Bowl punter A.J. Cole and long snapper Trent Sieg, have is crucial to elevating the play in the kicking game.