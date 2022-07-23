Baltimore Ravens haven’t made ‘hard progress’ on Lamar Jackson contract extension

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is the next quarterback in line to become one of the highest paid NFL players after Kyler Murray signed a historic deal with the Arizona Cardinals. However, it could be quite some time before the Ravens’ face of the franchise signs an extension.

Jackson was eligible for a long-term deal last offseason, but the 2019 NFL MVP declined to engage in negotiations so he could focus on the season ahead. Baltimore hoped he would be more willing to sign a multi-year extension after missing time with injuries in 2021, but that hasn’t proven to be the case.

Lamar Jackson contract: $23.016 million salary (2022)

There is very little doubt regarding the 25-year-old’s talent or his desire to remain in Baltimore. He expects to spend his career with the Ravens and does want to become one of the highes-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Once again, though, Jackson is taking the same approach he did in 2021.

While he skipped voluntary workouts to train on his own, one of the best players in the NFL took part in minicamp and will be with the team for training camp. It’s clear Baltimore doesn’t have to worry about a hold-in, but that doesn’t mean negotiations are going well.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that the Ravens have made little progress on a potential multi-year extension with Jackson. A team source said the organization isn’t “panicked” about the current situation, but no one believes an agreement is coming anytime soon.

At this point, the Ravens’ front office should be aware of the direction this is headed. Jackson wants to play out his rookie contract and then receive the fully-guaranteed franchise tag in 2023. He’ll likely sign that before training camp, locking in more than $30 million guaranteed before playing out the 2023 season on a one-year deal.

Lamar Jackson stats (2021): 2,882 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 767 rushing yards

The Ravens might have an opportunity to engage in serious discussions with Jackson during that time. However, one of the NFL’s biggest stars seems committed to his plan of playing on one-year deals in each of the next three seasons.

It would put him on track to reach free agency in 2025, with the price tag of a third consecutive franchise tag far too expensive, thus allowing Jackson to become one of the best NFL free agents we’ve seen hit the open market in years.