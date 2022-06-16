Lamar Jackson expects to play rest of career in Baltimore

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson remained tight-lipped about his contract situation Thursday but did say he expects to be in a Ravens uniform for the rest of his career.

Jackson, entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, acknowledged that he’s talked with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta about a new deal but said he’s “just keeping it private.”

Asked if he wants to remain with the Ravens for the rest of his career, Jackson said, “I expect so. Yes, I do.”

He said skipping voluntary organized team activities was not contract-related, but that he wanted to “stay away” from offseason workouts after an injury-riddled 2021 season.

Jackson, who acts as his own agent, is set to make $23.016 million on the fifth-year option in 2022. That annual average salary is 15th in the NFL among quarterbacks, according to Spotrac.

Jackson had a combined 18 interceptions over his first three seasons before throwing 13 picks in 12 games in 2021. He had 16 touchdown passes last season, a steep decline from his 2019 MVP total of 36.

He had 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns last season after back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

