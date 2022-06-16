fbpx
Published June 16, 2022

Lamar Jackson expects to play rest of career in Baltimore

Sportsnaut
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is brought down by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (right) during the first half Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.Browns 14
Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson remained tight-lipped about his contract situation Thursday but did say he expects to be in a Ravens uniform for the rest of his career.

Jackson, entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, acknowledged that he’s talked with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta about a new deal but said he’s “just keeping it private.”

Asked if he wants to remain with the Ravens for the rest of his career, Jackson said, “I expect so. Yes, I do.”

He said skipping voluntary organized team activities was not contract-related, but that he wanted to “stay away” from offseason workouts after an injury-riddled 2021 season.

Jackson, who acts as his own agent, is set to make $23.016 million on the fifth-year option in 2022. That annual average salary is 15th in the NFL among quarterbacks, according to Spotrac.

Jackson had a combined 18 interceptions over his first three seasons before throwing 13 picks in 12 games in 2021. He had 16 touchdown passes last season, a steep decline from his 2019 MVP total of 36.

He had 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns last season after back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

–Field Level Media

