Lamar Jackson attending Baltimore Ravens minicamp

Even after trading Marquise Brown on draft day, the biggest story from the Baltimore Ravens offseason continues to be their inability to get Lamar Jackson signed to a long-term contract extension.

It’s not for a lack of trying from their front office, it sounds as if Jackson is the one who isn’t excited about signing his first NFL contract extension before he has to.

Whatever reasoning the former MVP has, it doesn’t appear to be getting in the way of his relationship with the team. As he’s maintained all along, he wants to be a Raven, and the team wouldn’t have it any other way.

Lamar Jackson shows up to Ravens minicamp

Last week coach John Harbaugh suggested that he expected his QB to show up for minicamp this week but many coaches say that. It doesn’t automatically make them appear.

Whether it was expected or not, Jackson is in attendance at Ravens minicamp on Monday, which teammate Marlon Humphrey revealed on Twitter early this morning.

After not attending OTAs this offseason, Lamar Jackson appears headed to Ravens minicamp. https://t.co/2Zu27ybDiz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 13, 2022

For any Ravens fans who may have been nervous about what the future holds for Jackson and the organization, this has to be seen as a strong development, even if it was his plan all along. Jackson did not show up to the team’s OTAs at the end of May.

Even if Jackson’s plans to sign a contract extension keeping him in Baltimore for the foreseeable future haven’t changed, having the quarterback around as much as possible is ideal as they look to improve upon their fourth-place AFC North finish from a season ago.

Meanwhile, the Ravens remain committed to getting an extension done, maybe having him around can help those negotiations progress even further. Jackson could sign a new deal at any point.

