Kyle Busch ‘seriously’ calls for NASCAR to change a controversial rule in 2023

Kyle Busch is one of NASCAR’s most polarizing drivers but as time has moved forward, he has become more mature and successful. In fact, Busch is no longer the sport’s main character when it comes to these types of situations.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain has dethroned Busch from that spot. Chastain creates storylines, good and bad, every single weekend that has the entirety of NASCAR talking on the weekdays.

Every single weekend is not an over-exaggeration either. Chastain has easily been the most confronted driver over the course of the 2023 NASCAR season and this has prompted Busch to urge NASCAR for a rule change.

Kyle Busch urges NASCAR to change controversial rule in 2023

Busch is known to show frustration during race weekends, whether that is on the race track, pit road, or during his interviews. Everyone knows you will get the honest truth whenever the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is speaking.

For example, Busch was doing an interview after the race at Circuit of the Americas two months ago. He praised Tyler Reddick for his driving and said he has never had any issues with him as he races him clean.

Meanwhile, Chastain walked by Busch and stood a little bit away as he did an interview. Busch pointed at him and said that he doesn’t know anything about clean racing and continued on with his interview.

Busch has no filter and this is why it is not surprising to see him call for a rule change. This is what the 38-year-old driver had to say when talking about the pit road incident between Chastain and his former Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Noah Gragson at Kansas Speedway.

“I feel like security stepped in about 10 seconds too quick. You let one guy get a hell of a hit, and then you block the other guy from getting a hit back. At least let the guy try and then maybe get one in. I would seriously urge NASCAR to go with some hockey rules, you know? Once you get to the ground, we’re going to break it up; or when one of you guys look gassed, we’re going to break it up. Let them get a good 30 seconds in. It’s going to be way better for TV and ratings are going to go off the charts.” Kyle Busch on the Ross Chastain/Noah Gragson fight at Kansas Speedway

This has been a controversial debate over the last week. Several drivers are calling for NASCAR to “let them fight” while others are keen on the sport breaking it up. There are two ways to look at the situation.

Meanwhile, it is pretty clear where Busch stands on the subject. He wants NASCAR to let them fight like hockey and once a condition for breaking it up is met, the security decides to take them apart.

Is this the right idea when it comes to fights in NASCAR or would it be a negative for everyone? Continue reading to read the pros and cons of NASCAR letting drivers fight and if it would be smart to let them duel!

Evaluating if NASCAR should make the rule changed suggested by Kyle Busch

NASCAR has seen many fights over the years but the topic of conversation has changed to whether the sport should let drivers tussle it out like the NHL. Well, it is a complicated debate that has great points for each side.

It would be positive to let the drivers fight because it would increase attention for NASCAR and likely drive up the sport’s popularity a little bit. However, is the potential outcome for the drivers worth it to the race teams?

NASCAR teams employ one full-time driver if they want to win the driver’s championship and it represents their best option toward the owner’s championship. If a driver were to get hurt during a fight, it would significantly change the championship picture.

There can be replacement players in hockey that help lead the team toward the overall championship but it would simply take them out of the driver’s championship for the time being while they would be out of the car.

On one hand, it also makes sense for both drivers to get a shot at fighting. Chastain threw a punch at Gragson but the Legacy Motor Club driver wasn’t allowed to get one back. It’s not fair for the other person who gets punched because why should they not get an opportunity?

There should be a meeting point between the two sides. It may not be smart to let drivers pound on each other for 30 seconds; however, the idea of letting both sides get at least one punch in seems like a compromise.

NASCAR shouldn’t break up fights when one driver already has thrown a punch. Once both drivers attempt it, then break it up and keep the drivers and others out of harm’s way. That seems like the best option overall instead of Kyle Busch’s suggestion.

The last thing NASCAR and its organizations need is drivers getting hurt because of a fight that could’ve been prevented after the first couple of punches. Hopefully, NASCAR doesn’t go to an extreme on either side and meets somewhere in the middle if something changes.

