Kansas City Chiefs may not be done making trades before Tuesday’s NFL deadline

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to do what’s never been done before: become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. They’re off to a great start, with a 7-0 record heading into Monday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Yet, regular season records mean nothing once the playoffs get underway. Plus, the Chiefs have already dealt with a number of injuries that have greatly tested their depth. So, it’s no surprise that general manager Brett Veach has still been busy trying to execute more trades.

Another Kansas City Chiefs trade coming?

The Kansas City Chiefs have already been active, acquiring DeAndre Hopkins and pass-rusher Josh Uche before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline passes. However, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini gets the sense that this team may not be dome making moves.

“The Kansas City Chiefs already made their moves, and it was no surprise GM Brett Veach pulled off two trades before we even reached the deadline. Kansas City added wideout DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Joshua Uche. But the Chiefs still might not be done. If a wide receiver falls into their laps, I’m told they are going to try to land another one with Skyy Moore on injured reserve. Also, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would love for Veach to get him a young, fast corner. Kansas City is trying to land the final pieces on its mission to a three-peat.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Kansas City Chiefs

As we’ve seen from the Chiefs this season, no matter how many receivers the team seems to have, it’s never enough. With Skyy Moore, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice all on injured reserve, it only makes sense for the Chiefs to keep all their options open before the trade window closes.

The Jets are still trying to find a trade partner for Mike Williams. The same goes for the Giants with Darius Slayton. Whether either of those receivers are on Kansas City’s radar remains to be seen, but we’ll get our answers soon enough.

