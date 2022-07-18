Juan Soto wins 2022 MLB Home Run Derby as sports world reacts

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto overcame an amazing performance from Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez to win the 2022 Home Run Derby.

While Rodriguez bested Soto with 81 total homers compared to 53, the latter came out on top by belting 19 homers in the final round.

The crazy thing here is that Soto’s performance at Dodger Stadium in Southern California Monday night came mere days after reports surfaced that Washington was willing to listen to offers for Soto in trade talks with other teams. The star outfielder apparently turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension offer to remain in D.C. for the long run.

Earlier in the day, Soto spoke on the trade rumors with his agent, Scott Boras, flanking him. The 23-year-old outfielder displayed “frustration” by how the process played out.

Hours later, and Juan Soto became the second-young player to ever win the MLB Home Run Derby behind Ken Griffey Jr.

While it was a struggle for Soto throughout and most fans were rooting for Rodriguez, he came up big time when it counted the most in the final round.

It’s pretty crazy to look at. The same derby that saw 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols compete for the final time included two players in Soto (23) and Rodriguez (21) who don’t even remember when Pujols made his MLB debut back in April of 2001. Think about that for a second.

Sports world reacts to Juan Soto winning MLB Home Run Derby

About 30 minutes before the Home Run Derby, I asked Juan Soto how he was feeling.



"Pretty good," he said.



Then I asked if he's going to win the Derby.



"Probably," he said.



It's impossible to dislike Soto. Or Julio Rodríguez. Baseball is in great hands with its young stars. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 19, 2022

Juan Soto (23 years 266 days) is the 2nd-youngest Home Run Derby Champion in history.



Soto is the 2nd Nationals player to win the event (Bryce Harper 2018) and first Dominican-born champion since Robinson Cano (2011). pic.twitter.com/7ALomBByv3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 19, 2022

Wearing a Nationals uniform, Juan Soto has won a World Series, won a batting title (in an abbreviated season) and now won a Home Run Derby. He’s 23 years old. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 19, 2022

Soto won! He was great. Somehow Julio though, that was pretty amazing too — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) July 19, 2022

Total home runs tonight:



Julio Rodriguez — 81

Juan Soto — 53



I can't tell you who my champion is and he wears No. 44 for the Mariners.



Congrats to Julio for an epic performance. He made Seattle proud tonight. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) July 19, 2022

Juan Soto rallies to edge Julio Rodriguez and win the HR Derby. Trade acquisition price just went up! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2022

Juan Soto was in the spotlight today with so much attention on if the Nationals will trade him. He clearly was not unnerved. He won the 2022 Home Run Derby. Seattle's Julio Rodriguez had a terrific national coming out party as the runner-up. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 19, 2022

Juan Soto just called Julio Rodríguez a "great young kid" and, wow, it is wild to hear Juan Soto call anyone a "young kid" — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) July 19, 2022