WATCH: Legendary Albert Pujols receives tribute from MLB All-Stars during HR Derby

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

An 11-time All-Star and future first ballot Hall of Famer, Albert Pujols is making his final appearance in the Midsummer Classic this week in Los Angeles.

The festivities started Monday night with the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby from Dodger Stadium where Pujos was taking part in his final derby.

At 42 years old, there was no expectation that Pujols would come out on top against those who are in their prime. Once the 21-year-old Julio Rodriguez belted 32 homers in the first round, that was magnified even further.

Going up against Kyle Schwarber in the first round, Pujols nailed 20 total homers. He ended up defeating Schwarber in stunning fashion.

Prior to the first-round win, All-Stars at hand inside Dodger Stadium took time to pay homage to Albert Pujols after his turn at the plate. For those who have followed Pujols’ career dating back to 2001 with the Cardinals, it was a special sight.

Cool scene seeing all of the All-Stars surrounding Albert Pujols after his first round of the home run derby pic.twitter.com/vtTpWIdquz — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2022

Every All-Star gathered around Albert Pujols to salute his MLB career. pic.twitter.com/qy3TVNnRT4 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 19, 2022

This is just an awesome scene. To put Pujols’ excellence into context, he made his MLB debut back on April 2 of 2001. The aforementioned Rodriguez was born mere months before.

Albert Pujols rightfully receives curtain call

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pujols re-signed with the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season after leaving the organization back in 2011. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2012 season — playing parts of 10 seasons with the team before joining the Dodgers midway through the 2021 campaign.

To say that Pujols has had a career for the record books would be an understatement.

Albert Pujols stats (2001-22): .296 average, 685 HR, 2,170 yards, .915 OPS

From 2002-11 with the Cardinals, Pujols averaged 41 homers and 120 RBI while hitting .328 and posting a 1.040 OPS. Talk about being a legend.