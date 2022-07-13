Julio Rodriguez to take part in MLB Home Run Derby, adding to stacked field

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is still only 21 years old and is already making a name for himself. The rookie has long been one of MLB’s top prospects and is proving himself as a potential generational talent in the Pacific Northwest.

Just recently announced as a member of the American League All-Star Team, Rodriguez took to social media on Wednesday to break some news. He’s going to add to a stack field during Monday’s MLB Home Run Derby from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

It’s official. Home Run Derby on Monday 7/18 at 8pm ET 🤟🏽⭐️ #JRODSHOW pic.twitter.com/K2SzGJkri8 — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) July 13, 2022

A native of the Dominican Republic, Rodriguez is seen as the most-heralded Mariners prospect since someone by the name of Alex Rodriguez made his MLB debut all the way back in 1994. For good reason.

Julio Rodriguez stats (2022): .274 average, 15 HR, 44 RBI, 21 SB, .811 OPS

Here’s a dude who is on pace for 28 homers, 81 RBI and 39 stolen bases. With some luck, Rodriguez will end his rookie year as an exclusive member of the 30-30 club. That’s insane. He also joins a stacked group of players set to take part in the derby Monday evening.

Julio Rodriguez joins stacked group of players for 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to Rodriguez, big-name players such as Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr., Albert Pujols and Kyle Schwarber will be on hand to participate. Two more slots are still open, too.

To put this into perspective, Schwarber ranks second in MLB with 28 homers. Alonso is tied for sixth with 23. Soto and Acuna Jr. are both on pace for north of 30 long balls while Pujols is taking part in his final All-Star festivities before the all-time great retires at the end of the season.

This is going to be an absolute blast.