3 best Jordan Addison transfer destinations

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison is one of the best players in college football and a projected top pick in the 2023 NFL mock draft. Now, the reigning Fred Biletnikoff Award winner could be headed elsewhere via the transfer portal.

Addison, a 6-foot wideout, played a pivotal role in quarterback Kenny Pickett becoming the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a sophomore, Addison finished fourth in the nation in receiving yards and ranked first in receiving touchdowns.

Jordan Addison stats (2021): 100 receptions, 1,593 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns, 15.9 ypr

He became the biggest star of the Panthers’ offense, delivering eight 100-yard games in 2021. Against the Virginia Cavaliers on Nov. 20, the Maryland native erupted for 202 yards and four touchdowns. While Pitt lost Pickett this offseason, it picked up Kedon Slovis via the transfer portal.

Related: Top 25 College Football Rankings – Outlook for top 25 teams before spring practices

While there’s still a possibility he could remain with the Panthers, a departure seems inevitable. With that in mind, let’s examine the best landing spots for Jordan Addison.

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, the USC Trojans are the program Pitt is concerned about. It’s reached the point that Panthers’ coach Pat Narduzzi called USC head coach Lincoln Riley to express displeasure over reports that Jordan Addison could be headed to SoCal.

Many in Pittsburgh are frustrated over USC potentially using a Name, Image and Likeness deal to sell Addison on transferring. While it’s very possible that being financially compensated is partially why the All-American might leave, USC is appealing for another reason.

Riley’s system is made for great players to put up gaudy statistics and it lands them in the NFL. CeeDee Lamb racked up 1,327 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns during the 2019 season in Oklahoma, later being selected 17th overall by the Dallas Cowboys. A year prior, Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown turned a 1,318-yard campaign at Oklahoma into first-round money as the 25th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Addison could team up with Caleb Williams – one of the best quarterbacks in college football – a dynamic duo that could be among the FBS leaders in yards and touchdowns. A great season would likely cement his status as a top-10 pick next year. NIL deal aside, that’s a fantastic opportunity.

Texas Longhorns

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There are a lot of factors that can swing a player’s decision in the transfer portal, one of them is a connection to the coaching staff. That’s part of the reason why the Texas Longhorns are a program to watch in this potential frenzy for an elite wide receiver.

Jordan Addison 40 time: 4.51 seconds

Texas passing game coordinator and receivers just arrived this offseason from Pittsburgh. In his lone season coaching the Panthers’ wideouts, Marion took Addison under his wing and the young offensive weapon blossomed as a sophomore.

Receptions Receiving Yards TDs YPR Jordan Addison stats (2020) 60 666 4 11.1 Jordan Addison stats (2021) 100 1,593 17 15.9

Addison and Marion reportedly still have a good relationship. Of course, it’s not the only reason why Texas could be a good landing spot. The Longhorns are expected to start quarterback Quinn Ewers this fall, providing Addison with a highly-talented passer to catch bombs from. Plus, with Texas’ opponents focus on stopping star running back Bijan Robinson, a duo of Addison and Xavier Worthy could be sensational in 2022.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If Addison is looking for a pipeline to the NFL, a call to Nick Saban needs to be placed. In recent years, the Crimson Tide have consistently produced some of the best receivers at the highest level with even more up-and-comers starting to make their mark.

It started years ago with Julio Jones, a potential Hall of Famer. More recently, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, Amari Cooper and DeVonta Smith are either racking up 1,000-yard campaigns or on their way to breakout seasons in 2022.

Plus, Addison could catch passes from the reigning Heisman winner. Bryce Young finished with a stellar 92.2 passing grade from Pro Football Focus this past season. It’s even more remarkable considering Alabama’s offensive line was a weakness. Between Young’s deep ball and his accuracy, he could be the perfect quarterback for Addison. In a best-case scenario, they win a national championship and are both top-10 picks a year from now.

Prediction: Jordan Addison transfers to USC