Indianapolis Colts do not trade Jonathan Taylor, make surprising roster move

The Indianapolis Colts set a Tuesday afternoon deadline to trade disgruntled star running back Jonathan Taylor. It coincided with the deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters from 90 to 53 ahead of Week 1.

Nothing came to fruition on this end despite multiple tames make serious offers to Indianapolis for the 2021 NFL rushing champion. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts will not be trading Taylor. In a corresponding move, the star running back has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List with an ankle injury. He’s now required to sit out the first four weeks of the season.

It was noted earlier in the week that Taylor was more likely to be traded than play for the Colts in 2023. While that could still happen during the season, Tuesday’s news is surprising.

The former Wisconsin star and 2020 second-round pick had requested a trade earlier in the summer after comments from owner Jim Irsay about paying running backs. A short while later, Taylor was granted permission to seek out a trade with other teams. He was primarily linked to the Miami Dolphins in NFL trade rumors over the past couple weeks.

Jonathan Taylor stats: 3,841 rushing yards, 802 receiving yards, 4,643 total yards, 36 TD

Back in 2021, Taylor led the NFL in rush attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18). He dealt with an ankle injury that cost the star running back six games a season ago. Add in the Colts’ asking price of a first-round pick and the fact that Taylor wants a lucrative long-term contract, and trade talks were always going to be complicated.

From a practical standpoint, Tuesday’s news will likely lead to a ton of drama in Indianapolis as rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson opens the season as QB1. Not having one of the best running backs in the NFL on the field is going to hurt, too.