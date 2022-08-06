Agent for Jon Gruden believes NFL return will happen despite lawsuit

Former head coach Jon Gruden is suing the National Football League for his exit from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, claiming the release of his emails was a hit job by the NFL. Despite his ongoing lawsuit against the league, it seems the interest in coaching remains.

Las Vegas held a 3-2 record early in the 2021 NFL season when leaked emails showed him using a racial trope to describe NFLPA executive DeMaurice Smith along with defamatory insult against commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gruden apologized but maintained his position as head coach with the organization backing him. Soon after, the NFL provided the Raiders with more of Gruden’s emails which dated back to his time as a broadcaster on Monday Night Football in 2011.

When more troubling documents provided more instances of Gruden using homophobic and misogynistic language, Gruden resigned as the Raiders’ head coach.

Now with an active lawsuit against the league claiming the emails were selectively leaked and cost him his job, many expect Gruden will never coach in the NFL again. However, that feeling isn’t shared by his agent.

In an interview with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com, Bob Lamonte expressed a strong belief that Gruden will at some point return to the sidelines as a head coach.

““I really believe in my heart and soul he will coach again. I’d be very surprised if he didn’t. My question is what did Jon really do? Most people wouldn’t want their private e-mails from 10 days ago looked at. That’s why if this were to go to trial, it would be devastating for the National Football League.” Bob Lamonte on a potential NFL return for Jon Gruden (H/T Pro Football Talk)

The current context of the situation is worth mentioning. While the NFL attempted to dismiss Gruden’s ‘baseless’ claims that it leaked the emails to reporters, a court ruled that this case is required to go to arbitration. It’s an outcome the NFL desperately wants to avoid as the process of discovery could result in communications. from other prominent figures in the league being brought forth publicly.

Jon Gruden record (Las Vegas Raiders): 11-10

Lamonte mentioned that others wouldn’t want their private emails looked at and how devastating a trial could be for the NFL could be perceived in a number of ways. Among them is the possibility that a settlement is the best option for the league if Gruden gets what he wants.

With that said, it seems extremely unlikely that Gruden will be coaching in the NFL again. Owners probably don’t want to hire a person who is suing the league, seeking to receive financial compensation from them. In addition, the emails remain public knowledge and the potential reputation hit from hiring Gruden might not justify the underwhelming results from his Raiders’ tenure.