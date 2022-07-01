Potential John Collins to Sacramento Kings deal not dead yet

After rumors began swirling of a potential John Collins trade this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks instead managed to pull Dejounte Murray away from the San Antonio Spurs, without giving up Collins. But that doesn’t mean the bouncy power forward might not still be on the move.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings haven’t been afraid to make big moves under general manager Monte McNair either. Earlier on Friday they traded a future first-round pick for Kevin Huerter and during the season they pulled off a blockbuster for Domantas Sabonis. The Kings have made some free agency additions too, but there’s an indication they may not be done yet.

John Collins to Sacramento Kings may still be on the table

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After the Hawks added a piece without sacrificing Collins in the deal, it could mean he’s there to stay once again. While early indications have suggested Collins is ‘done in Atlanta‘, we haven’t heard much else since the Murray trade came together.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the two teams have had talks centering around Collins for several months, recently discussing Harrison Barnes as the contractual centerpiece outgoing from Sacramento.

Oddly enough, the Hawks and Kings just completed a trade (Huerter), and one would think if Collins was still on the table, he would have been included in the first deal. That makes him heading to Sacramento unlikely at this point, but crazier things have happened.

Then there’s also the possibility of Kevin Durant’s eventual trade being part of a holdup here too, maybe the Kings or Hawks get involved on that trade front. We’ll see if that ends up including Collins changing teams after years of trade rumors circulating out of Atlanta.

