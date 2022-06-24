John Collins reportedly ‘done in Atlanta’

The 2022 NBA Draft came and went on Thursday night and while there were several draft pick trades, the night lacked fireworks when it comes to current stars being on the move. But that doesn’t mean they won’t soon follow, with free agency set to open up next week. As teams work on improving their rosters, several big names could be traded, such as John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks.

Collins being linked in trade rumors is nothing new. The Hawks’ bouncy forward has been highly sought-after by opposing teams for a few seasons, especially leading up to his eventual five-year, $125 million extension he signed last August. Even after he’s set to earn $23.5 million in 2022-23, Collins remains a hot commodity, if the Hawks are finally ready to part ways with the 6-foot-9 power forward.

John Collins trade from Atlanta Hawks may happen soon

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Then again, it could be Collins who is ready to move on from the Hawks. According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, a source close to Collins claims the 24-year-old is “done in Atlanta“.

It’s difficult to place the exact reasoning why Collins is suddenly done with the Hawks, but reports of his discontent have leaked before, with the talented scorer reportedly being frustrated with his place on the team earlier this season. Maybe the constant trade talk is because of his relationship with his fellow teammates, or about his role. But no matter what, teams will have great interest in trading for Collins.

John Collins stats (2018-22): 18.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 56% shooting, 38% 3-point

Collins is currently under contract through the 2024-25 season, with a player option for another year. We’ve heard rumors of the San Antonio Spurs recently being linked to Collins, with All-Star point guard DeJounte Murray’s name being tossed around as a potential centerpiece, but they likely aren’t the only team looking to add more talent to their frontcourt this offseason.

