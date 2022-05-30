WATCH: Miami Marlins star Jesus Sanchez blasts 496-foot HR

Young Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez has struggled to an extent to open the season, hitting a mere .215 with a .651 OPS heading into Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Just don’t tell that to Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner. In the second inning of Monday’s game at Coors Field, Sanchez blasted what is by far the longest homer of the 2022 MLB season.

The ball traveled an absurd 496 feet over the right field fence. It was an absolute moon shot, exiting Sanchez’ bat at 114.7 miles-per-hour with an angle of 31 degrees. Check this thing out.

496 FEET!!!



Jesús Sánchez with the longest home run of the season by far! pic.twitter.com/0Tu0szdmvx — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2022

To put this into perspective, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout held the previous mark for the longest home run of the season at just 472 feet. Yeah, Jesus Sanchez destroyed that mark.

Giancarlo Stanton holds the modern record for the longest home run in MLB history — a 504-foot blast at the very same Coors Field against the Rockies back in August of 2016.

In his first full season with the Marlins, Jesus Sanchez is expected to be a core building block moving forward. He hit 14 homers in just 227 at-bats a season ago.