How a Jerami Grant trade to the Atlanta Hawks might look

There’s going to be a ton of talk about a potential Jerami Grant trade from the Detroit Pistons once the 2022 NBA Draft gets going later this month.
Presumably, Detroit wants to acquire a first-round pick in said draft as part of a package for the three-and-D wing. It’s also been noted on a near never-ending loop that the rebuilding Pistons will look to move the 28-year-old Grant this summer.
Already linked to the Portland Trail Blazers, among other teams, a recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein noted that the Atlanta Hawks are interested in a Jerami Grant trade.
This makes a ton of sense given the fact that Atlanta is coming off a disappointing first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and are looking to blow it up behind star guard Trae Young.
Grant would give the Hawks that type of No. 2 option they have been seeking behind Young over the past couple years.
- Jerami Grant stats (2020-22): 20.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 43% shooting, 35% 3-point
How would a Jerami Grant trade to the Atlanta Hawks look?
First off, Grant is said to be looking for a four-year, $112 million extension this summer. He’s currently under contract through the 2022-23 season with a cap hit of $20.96 million. That doesn’t seem to be a deterrent for the Hawks.
It also stands to reason that Detroit would demand Atlanta’s first-round pick (16th overall) as part of a package for Grant. That could happen during the draft itself.
As for other pieces headed to Detroit in a potential Jerami Grant trade, Danilo Gallinari would likely be involved to make the salaries work. From there, the Hawks could offer up 2021 first-round pick Jalen Johnson to entice Detroit.
The Pistons have a solid young core group in Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. Adding another forward to the mix with Bey would make sense.