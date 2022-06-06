How a Jerami Grant trade to the Atlanta Hawks might look

There’s going to be a ton of talk about a potential Jerami Grant trade from the Detroit Pistons once the 2022 NBA Draft gets going later this month.

Presumably, Detroit wants to acquire a first-round pick in said draft as part of a package for the three-and-D wing. It’s also been noted on a near never-ending loop that the rebuilding Pistons will look to move the 28-year-old Grant this summer.

Already linked to the Portland Trail Blazers, among other teams, a recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein noted that the Atlanta Hawks are interested in a Jerami Grant trade.

This makes a ton of sense given the fact that Atlanta is coming off a disappointing first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and are looking to blow it up behind star guard Trae Young.

“We made the decision last year to run the same group back. We probably should’ve tried to upgrade as opposed to stay status quo. The way the season played out, we’re certainly going to try to upgrade the roster moving forward into next season.” Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk on offseason plans

Grant would give the Hawks that type of No. 2 option they have been seeking behind Young over the past couple years.

Jerami Grant stats (2020-22): 20.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 43% shooting, 35% 3-point

Related: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander among players the Atlanta Hawks should target

How would a Jerami Grant trade to the Atlanta Hawks look?

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

First off, Grant is said to be looking for a four-year, $112 million extension this summer. He’s currently under contract through the 2022-23 season with a cap hit of $20.96 million. That doesn’t seem to be a deterrent for the Hawks.

It also stands to reason that Detroit would demand Atlanta’s first-round pick (16th overall) as part of a package for Grant. That could happen during the draft itself.

As for other pieces headed to Detroit in a potential Jerami Grant trade, Danilo Gallinari would likely be involved to make the salaries work. From there, the Hawks could offer up 2021 first-round pick Jalen Johnson to entice Detroit.

The Pistons have a solid young core group in Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. Adding another forward to the mix with Bey would make sense.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors