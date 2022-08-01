Dallas Cowboys’ James Washington carted off the field after injury

The Dallas Cowboys will be relying on free-agent signing James Washington to provide something this year after they lost fellow wide receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in free agency.

Despite inconsistencies during his four-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former second-round pick from Oklahoma State has shown he can make an impact. It might just not be right away.

During Cowboys training camp practice on Monday, Washington seemingly suffered a right foot injury on an incomplete pass. He was seen hobbling big time in Oxnard before ultimately being carted off the field.

This most certainly isn’t what the Cowboys wanted to see surrounding a player they expect to be their top slot guy. It also comes on the heels of No. 2 wide receiver Michael Gallup indicating that he’s unlikely to play Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the veteran recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last season.

James Washington injury and what it could mean

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, we have no further details on the extent of Washington’s injury. We’ll likely hear something further from the Cowboys in Southern California as the day progresses.

With that said, Dallas is already thin at wide receiver. Washington, 26, is competing for playing time with the likes of Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, T.J. Vasher and Brandon Smith. Of that group, he’s easily the most-accomplished.

James Washington stats (2018-21): 114 receptions, 1,629 yards, 11 TD

Depending on the severity of the injury, Dallas might look at the watered-down free agent market ahead of its preseason opener against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 13. One familiar name comes to mind as an option.