Detroit Lions rookie James Houston makes NFL history with sack of Zach Wilson

A sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions this past spring, edge rusher James Houston just made his NFL debut on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills.

The former star at Florida and Jackson State has made a major impact since, recording a sack in each of his first three games heading into Sunday’s outing against the New York Jets.

This continued in the first quarter against New York with Houston registering a sack of Zach Wilson in the first quarter.

Lions rookie James Houston played his first career game on Thanksgiving. He’s had five sacks since then. 😮



Per the Lions’ PR department, Houston made some history by becoming just the third player in NFL history to produce a sack in each of his first four games, joining Terrell Suggs from back in 2003 and Santana Dotson in 1992.

That’s simply insane stuff for a dude who was the 217th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, Houston recorded all of 4.5 sacks in three seasons with Florida before transferring to Jackson State ahead of the 2021 season.

James Houston stats (2022): 6 tackles, 5 for loss, 6 QB hits, 5 sacks

Houston has done all of this while playing in less than 50 snaps in three-plus games. Yeah, it sure looks like the surprising Lions have a building block next to fellow rookie Aidan Hutchinson.