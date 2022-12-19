Jacksonville Jaguars star tackle Cam Robinson has torn meniscus, likely out for season

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

The upstart Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a huge comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence spearheaded the comeback with touchdown passes on three consecutive drives after Jacksonville fell down by the score of 27-10 early in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, this win did not come without a cost. Star left tackle Cam Robinson came up hobbled in the second half and did not return to action. In speaking to the media on Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted that the left tackle suffered a torn meniscus and is likely lost for the remainder of the season.

A second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017, Robinson has been a mainstay on the Jaguars’ offensive line. In fact, he’s started all 75 games in which he’s appeared since joining the team. To say that this could be a massive blow for Jacksonville’s playoff hopes would be an understatement.

Impact of Cam Robinson’s injury on the Jacksonville Jaguars

With Robinson sidelined swing tackle Walker Little will take over as Lawrence’s blindside protector. The former Stanford star has started all of three games since entering the league as a second-round pick back in 2021.

Jawaan Taylor will remain the Jaguars’ starting right tackle. The Florida product has started 63 games since he entered the league back in 2019.

In particular, this injury could impact Lawrence and the Jaguars’ passing game. The sophomore quarterback has been sacked just 24 times in 14 games. That includes just three times over the past three games afte Lawrence went down a combined nine times during a two-game span in November.

It’s not a coincidence that the former No. 1 pick continues to play at a high level. Including his four-touchdown outing against the Cowboys on Sunday, Lawrence has thrown 14 touchdowns against one interception in his past six starts. Robinson’s injury could have an impact moving forward.

Jacksonville finds itelf just one game behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South with three games remaining. If the team wins out, it will earn the division title and the fourth seed in the conference.

As for Cam Robinson, this devastating injury news comes mere months after he inked a three-year, $54 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars.