Jacksonville Jaguars expected to draft Aidan Hutchinson with No. 1 pick

While the Jacksonville Jaguars might be shopping the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, it would be a surprise if the mick is moved. Instead, there seems to be a favorite emerging to be selected 1st overall coming out of the NFL Combine.

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson went into Indianapolis viewed as the top draft-eligible prospect available in 2022. While he didn’t put on the most jaw-dropping performance, with that honor going to Jordan Davis, the All-American edge rusher still put on an incredible performance.

Aidan Hutchinson stats (2021): 16.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks

Thanks to a 4.74 40-yard dash and a 6.73-second time in the 3-cone drill, Hutchinson walked away from Indianapolis with a 9.86 Relative Athletic Score. It puts him in elite company, further cementing the 6-foot-7 defensive end’s status as the most talented player in the class.

It leaves the Jaguars with quite the decision to make at No. 1 overall. Hutchinson would provide them with an excellent pass rusher opposite Josh Allen. However, offensive lineman Evan Neal also lit up the NFL Combine and his positional versatility makes him an attractive target for a team with needs along the offensive line.

Coming out of Indianapolis, though, NBC Sports’ Peter King believes Hutchinson is the favorite to be drafted by the Jaguars.

“My hunch is the Jaguars favor a spotless edge prospect over one of the tackles. Hutchinson flew home to Michigan on Sunday morning knowing he did nothing to hurt his cause. I’m not crazy about projecting who’s going to be a good NFL player based on some measured drill in shorts and a T-shirt, and this shouldn’t determine Hutchinson’s draft fate. But if you’ve seen the 3-cone drill—designed to measure a player’s speed while he changes direction in an instant—you know that it’s a valuable tool to judge edge rushers, receivers and cornerbacks. Hutchinson’s 6.73-second time here was faster than all but five players at this combine, two receivers and three defensive backs.” NFL insider Peter King on why Jacksonville Jaguars will likely draft Aidan Hutchinson

NFL free agency will obviously play a pivotal role in the final decision. The Jaguars have plenty of cap space and there are impact talents at edge rusher and along the offensive line. It’s widely expected that Jacksonville will land one of the top talents, likely signaling what direction they will go with the No. 1 pick.