Every summer, some of America’s best older dirt horses line up at Churchill Downs for the Grade 1 Stephen Foster Stakes. The race has become one of the highlights of the U.S. racing calendar, often attracting Breeders’ Cup contenders and some of the biggest names in training.

But while racing fans know the Stephen Foster as a prestigious Grade 1 contest, many are less familiar with the man whose name appears on the trophy.

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With the Stephen Foster Stakes purse now a staggering $2m, from 2026.

Who Was Stephen Foster?

Stephen Collins Foster was born in Pennsylvania in 1826 and became one of the most influential songwriters in American history.

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Often referred to as the “father of American music”, he wrote many of the best-known songs of the 19th century, several of which remain part of American culture today.

Among his most famous works are Camptown Races, Old Folks at Home (“Swanee River”), Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair (hear below) and, most notably for racing fans, My Old Kentucky Home.

Why Is The Race Named After Stephen Foster?

The Churchill Downs race is named in honour of Foster because of his connection to My Old Kentucky Home, the song that has become deeply linked with Kentucky and the Kentucky Derby.

The song, written in 1852 and published in 1853, is performed annually at Churchill Downs before the Kentucky Derby, making it one of the most recognisable traditions in American racing.

Because of that lasting connection between Foster’s music and Kentucky racing, Churchill Downs introduced the Stephen Foster Handicap in his honour.

What Is Stephen Foster Famous For?

Foster’s legacy rests largely on his songwriting. During his career he composed dozens of songs that became enormously popular throughout the United States.

My Old Kentucky Home eventually became Kentucky’s official state song and remains closely associated with both the Kentucky Derby and the state itself.

Historians have also suggested the song carried anti-slavery themes, although its history and interpretation have been widely debated over the years.

His music continues to influence American culture more than 150 years after his death.

Foster died on January 13, 1864 and the age of just 37 in New York City.

When Was Stephen Foster Born And How Did He Die?

Stephen Collins Foster was born on July 4, 1826, in Lawrenceville, a community that is now part of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of ten children and showed an interest in music from an early age, eventually becoming one of America’s most influential songwriters.

Foster died on January 13, 1864, at just 37 years of age in New York City.

During his final days he had been suffering from illness and fever while staying at a hotel in Manhattan.

According to contemporary accounts, he collapsed in his room and suffered a severe cut to his neck after falling against a wash basin.

He was later taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died several days later after becoming weakened by fever and blood loss.

His death has often been described as one of the great tragedies in American music, particularly given the enormous influence his songs would later have on American culture.

Stephen Foster was eventually buried at Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh.

The Stephen Foster Memorial In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh remains closely connected to its most famous songwriter through the Stephen Foster Memorial, located on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in the city’s Oakland district.

Dedicated in 1937, the Gothic-style building serves as both a museum and performing arts centre and houses one of the world’s largest collections of Foster’s manuscripts, sheet music, personal belongings and memorabilia.

The building is also home to the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for American Music and contains two theatres that host performances throughout the year.

The memorial preserves Foster’s musical legacy and helps tell the story of the man behind classics such as My Old Kentucky Home, Camptown Races and Oh! Susanna.

For many visitors, it provides an important link between Pittsburgh, Kentucky and one of the most influential songwriters in American history.

When Was The Stephen Foster Stakes First Run?

The Stephen Foster Stakes was first run in 1982 at Churchill Downs.

Originally known as the Stephen Foster Handicap, the race has developed into one of the premier contests for older dirt horses in North America. Run over 1 1/8 miles, it now holds Grade 1 status and serves as a key stepping stone toward the Breeders’ Cup Classic later in the season.

Over the years, stars such as Saint Liam, Curlin, Gun Runner and Maxfield have all captured the race.

While the first ever winner of the Stephen Foster in 1982 was Vodika Collins, who was ridden by Thomas Barrow and trained by Forrest Kaelin.

Who Won The Stephen Foster Stakes In 2025?

The 2025 renewal was won by Mindframe, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr.

Mindframe defeated Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Sierra Leone by one length in one of the strongest editions of the race in recent years.

The victory gave the four-year-old his second consecutive Grade 1 success and established him among the leading older dirt horses in America.