The Grade 1 Stephen Foster Stakes returns to Churchill Downs on Saturday, June 27, with one of America’s premier older-horse contests once again taking centre stage in Louisville.

Run over 1 1/8 miles on dirt, the Stephen Foster has long been regarded as one of the most important summer races for older horses, regularly attracting leading Grade 1 performers and serving as a stepping stone towards the Breeders’ Cup Classic later in the year.

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With the Stephen Foster Stakes purse now up to $2m, after Churchill Downs announced in May the race prize money would be doubled.

When Is The 2026 Stephen Foster Stakes?

The 2026 Stephen Foster Stakes is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 27 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

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The meeting forms part of the track’s popular Stephen Foster Day card, which features several graded stakes races alongside the headline event.

Gates are scheduled to open at 11:30am local time, with the first race due off at 12:45pm ET. The Stephen Foster itself is expected to take place during the latter part of the horse racing card.

2026 Stephen Foster Stakes Race Time

The official post time for the 2026 Stephen Foster Stakes at Churchill Downs will be 6:03pm ET.

Racegoers can expect the Grade 1 contest to be one of the final major events on the programme, with the full running order and post times confirmed closer to race day.

How To Watch The Stephen Foster Stakes On TV

The 2026 Stephen Foster Stakes is expected to receive national television coverage in the United States, with FanDuel TV and NBC platforms typically carrying coverage of Churchill Downs’ major summer meetings.

Live streaming options are also usually available through major racing services and advance-deposit wagering platforms. Final television schedules are generally confirmed during the week of the race.

Who Won The Stephen Foster Stakes In 2025?

The 2025 running of the Stephen Foster Stakes was won by Mindframe, who produced a powerful performance for trainer Todd Pletcher to secure his first Grade 1 victory against older horses.

The victory established Mindframe among the leading dirt performers in North America and gave the colt an automatic berth into the Breeders’ Cup Classic through the race’s “Win and You’re In” status.

A Brief History Of The Stephen Foster Stakes

The Stephen Foster Stakes was inaugurated in 1982 and is named after the famous American composer Stephen Foster, whose song ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ has become synonymous with Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby.

The race is contested over 1 1/8 miles on dirt and carries Grade 1 status, making it one of the most prestigious races for older horses in the United States.

Over the years, many outstanding runners have captured the prize, including Saint Liam, Curlin, Gun Runner and Knicks Go.

Its position on the summer calendar makes the Stephen Foster an important target for leading stables, with many winners going on to compete in the Breeders’ Cup Classic later in the season.

Why The Stephen Foster Matters

Few races for older dirt horses carry as much significance during the summer months as the Stephen Foster.

The race regularly attracts elite performers from the major Kentucky, New York and Florida barns and often provides an early indication of the horses capable of challenging for the Breeders’ Cup Classic in the autumn.

With Churchill Downs once again hosting a strong supporting card and a substantial purse on offer.

The 2026 renewal looks set to remain one of the standout races of the American summer season.

With top horses like Sovereignty, White Abarrio, Magnitude and Baeza lining up.

Stephen Foster Winners (Last 10 Years)

2025 – Mindframe (Todd Pletcher/Irad Ortiz Jr.) 15/8 fav

2024 – Kingsbarns (Todd Pletcher/Luis Saez) 10/1

2023 – West Will (Power Brad Cox/Flavien Prat) 41/20 fav

2022 – Olympiad (Bill Mott/Junior Alvarado) 6/4 fav

2021 – Maxfield (Brendan Walsh/Jose Ortiz) 2/5 fav

2020 – Tom’s d’Etat (Al Stall Jr/Miguel Mena) 13/10 fav

2019 – Seeking the Soul (Dallas Stewart/John Velazquez) 23/5

2018 – Pavel (Doug O’Neill/Mario Gutierrez) 68/10

2017 – Gun Runner (Steve Asmussen/Florent Geroux) 1/2 fav

2016 – Bradester (Eddie Kenneally/Joe Bravo) 92/10

Notable Stephen Foster Trends

Todd Pletcher has won two of the last two runnings with Kingsbarns (2024) and Mindframe (2025)

Short-priced favourites have enjoyed considerable success, with Gun Runner (1-2), Maxfield (2-5) and Mindframe (15-8) all winning as market leaders

Six winning favourites in the last 9 runnings

Only two winners in the last decade started at bigger than 6-1: Kingsbarns (9-1) and Bradester (9-1)

Florent Geroux, Jose Ortiz, Luis Saez and Irad Ortiz Jr. have all won the race during the past decade

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen captured the race with eventual Horse of the Year Gun Runner in 2017

The Stephen Foster has regularly produced top-class older dirt horses.

Backed up with Gun Runner, Maxfield, Olympiad and Mindframe all using the race as a springboard to further Grade 1 success.

WATCH: Kingsbarns Winning The 2024 Stephen Foster Stakes