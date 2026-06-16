Tom Morley believes More Champagne has handled her Royal Ascot preparation well as the Keeneland maiden winner joins a strong American challenge for Wednesday’s Queen Mary Stakes.

More Champagne gives Tom Morley fresh American thread in Queen Mary

Tom Morley has a second chance to turn a Queen Mary Stakes runner into something more than a transatlantic footnote.

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The British-born, American-based trainer sends More Champagne into Wednesday’s Royal Ascot juvenile sprint, and the latest update gives the race a sharper US angle beyond the familiar Wesley Ward presence, who has won this Royal Ascot prize money three times.

The Queen Mary field has already been fixed at the maximum 28 – with the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Senorita Bonita topping the market.

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Morley has reported that More Champagne has taken her travel and Newmarket preparation well. With John Velazquez booked for a filly who already brings a useful piece of American juvenile form into the race.

Thomas Morley said

“More Champagne is up at the National Stud and after not seeing her for a week, I thought she looked fantastic. She did a lovely piece of work on Friday on the Summer Gallop.

“Probably the biggest hurdle of the lot has happened as you never know how well they are going to take ‘the ship’, but she seems to be doing fantastically well and it makes us terribly excited. It looks like the weather will behave itself and we think we have brought a pretty smart filly with us.”

Tom Morley has a filly with a proper marker

More Champagne is not arriving on reputation alone.

The Queen Mary is a Group 2 for two-year-old fillies over five furlongs at Royal Ascot, due off at 2.30pm on Wednesday. With More Champagne drawn in stall 14, carrying 9st 2lb.

With top US veteran jockey John R Velazquez, who won the Queen Mary on Crimson Advocate in 2023 for trainer George Weaver, riding for Morley.

The Queen Mary Stakes trends telling us gate 14 is not too bad. Backed up with 10 of the last 11 winners hailing from stalls 10+.

More Champagne won a Keeneland maiden special weight over five and a half furlongs on turf by six and a half lengths, beating Shining Moment, who is also in Wednesday’s Queen Mary field for Ward.

WATCH: More Champagne Winning At Keeneland In April

American challenge stretches beyond Ward

Top US trainer Wesley Ward remains the most familiar American name in this race, with Ruiva and Shining Moment both declared.

Patrick Biancone is also represented by Celtic Dispute, giving the United States four runners in the Queen Mary.

With Ward winning the Queen Mary three times in the past with Acapulco (2015), Lady Aurelia (2016) and the Frankie Dettori-ridden Campanelle (2020).

Morley’s route is slightly different. He has lived and trained in America for several years after earlier experience in Britain, and that he previously ran Cynane in the Queen Mary in 2023.

But only manged 10th behind the winner Crimson Advocate.

This return therefore feels less like a one-off novelty and more like a trainer bringing a specific filly back to a race he knows is hard to win.

Queen Mary Stakes a Competitive Renewal

The Queen Mary Stakes is deep, fast and rarely forgiving, and the home and Irish challenge includes several unbeaten or progressive fillies.

Including from the Aidan O’Brien yard, who won this race for the first time with True Love in 2025. They run the unbeaten filly Victorious, who will be ridden by Ryan Moore.

But More Champagne’s profile is clear enough: a Keeneland winner, a proven turf juvenile, a Hall of Fame jockey booked and a trainer who believes the travel has gone as well as it could.

Queen Mary Stakes Betting Odds

Senorita Bonita 9/2

Victorious 5/1

Wild Blossom 13/2

Alta Regina 11/1

More Champagne 14/1

Ruiva 14/1

16/1 bar

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Queen Mary Stakes Key Facts

Race: Queen Mary Stakes

Meeting: Royal Ascot

Date and time: Wednesday 17 June 2026, 2.30pm (Local time)

Grade: Group 2

Race type: Two-year-old fillies

Distance: 5f

Field size: 28 runners

More Champagne draw: Stall 14

Debut result: Won a Keeneland turf maiden by six and a half lengths on 24 April

American Queen Mary runners: More Champagne, Ruiva, Shining Moment and Celtic Dispute