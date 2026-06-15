The biggest Flat racing meeting of the season will once again be Britain’s richest race fixture in 2026, with a record Royal Ascot prize fund of £10.65 million on offer across the 35 races staged during the famous five-day festival from June 16-20.

Royal Ascot Prize Money Up From 2025

That figure represents a notable increase on the £10.05 million distributed in 2025 and further highlights Ascot’s commitment to keeping Royal Ascot among the world’s premier racing events.

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The meeting will feature two £1 million races – Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

While several other Group 1 contests, including the Queen Anne Stakes, St James’s Palace Stakes, Commonwealth Cup, Coronation Stakes and Gold Cup, will be run for prize funds ranging from £650,000 to £750,000.

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Overall Ascot Prize Money Reaches £19.4 Million In 2026

Ascot Racecourse has confirmed that the increase in Royal Ascot prize money forms part of a wider investment programme that will see total prize money at the Berkshire venue rise to a record £19.4 million in 2026.

The Royal Meeting alone accounts for more than half of that figure and continues to attract the world’s leading owners, trainers and jockeys, all competing for some of the most valuable purses in European racing.

Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Public Affairs at Ascot Racecourse, said: “Prize money is the most important investment tool that we have in attracting horses to run from home and abroad, at all levels of racing that we stage. “We saw some world-class racing at Ascot in 2025, with runners travelling here from four continents. It is vital in an increasingly competitive international market that we keep Ascot at the forefront and the Royal Meeting is key to this.”

Royal Ascot Prize Money For EVERY Race in 2026

Royal Ascot Tuesday 16th June 2026

Time Race Class Distance TV Total Prize Money 2:30pm Queen Anne Stakes Group 1 1m (straight) ITV / Sky / NBC £800,000

(1st: 453,680) 3:05pm Coventry Stakes Group 2 6f ITV / Sky / NBC £200,000

(1st: 113,420) 3:40pm King Charles III Stakes Group 1 5f ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000

(1st: 396,970) 4:20pm St James’s Palace Stakes Group 1 1m (round) ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000

(1st: 396,970) 5:00pm Ascot Stakes Handicap 2m 4f ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000

(1st: 61,848) 5:35pm Wolferton Stakes Listed 1m2f ITV / Sky / NBC £125,000

(1st: 70,888) 6:10pm Copper Horse Stakes Handicap 1m6f ITV4 / Sky / NBC £120,000

(1st: 61,848)

WATCH: Docklands Winning The 2025 Queen Anne Stakes

Royal Ascot Wednesday 17th June 2026

Time Race Class Distance TV Total Prize Money 2:30pm Queen Mary Stakes Group 2 5f ITV / Sky / NBC £175,000

(1st: 99,243) 3:05pm Queen’s Vase Group 2 1m6f ITV / Sky / NBC £265,000

(1st: 150,282) 3:40pm Duke of Cambridge Stakes Group 2 1m (round) ITV / Sky / NBC £250,000

(1st: 141,775) 4:20pm Prince of Wales’s Stakes Group 1 1m 2f ITV / Sky / NBC £1,000,000

(1st: 567,100) 5:00pm Royal Hunt Cup Handicap 1m (straight) ITV / Sky / NBC £175,000

(1st: 90,195) 5:35pm Kensington Palace Stakes Handicap 1m (straight) ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000

(1st: 61,848) 6:10pm Windsor Castle Stakes Listed 6f ITV4 / Sky / NBC £125,000

(1st: 70,888)

WATCH: My Cloud Winning The 2025 Royal Hunt Cup

Royal Ascot Thursday 18th June 2026

Time Race Class Distance TV Total Prize Money 2:30pm Chesham Stakes Listed 7f ITV / Sky / NBC £125,000

(1st: 70,888) 3:05pm King George V Stakes Handicap 1m4f ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000

(1st: 61,848) 3:40pm Ribblesdale Stakes Group 2 1m4f ITV / Sky / NBC £250,000

(1st: 141,775) 4:20pm Gold Cup Group 1 2m4f ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000

(1st: 396,970) 5:00pm Britannia Stakes Handicap 1m (straight) ITV / Sky / NBC £130,000

(1st: 67,002) 5:35pm Hampton Court Stakes Group 3 1m2f ITV / Sky / NBC £175,000

(1st: 99,243) 6:10pm Buckingham Palace Stakes Handicap 7f ITV4 / Sky / NBC £120,000

(1st: 61,848)

WATCH: Trawlerman Winning The 2025 Ascot Gold Cup

Royal Ascot Friday 19th June 2026

Time Race Class Distance TV Total Prize Money 2:30pm Albany Stakes Group 3 6f ITV / Sky / NBC £125,000

(1st: 70,888)) 3:05pm Commonwealth Cup Group 1 6f ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000

(1st: 396,970) 3:40pm Duke of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap 1m4f ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000

(1st: 61,848) 4:20pm Coronation Stakes Group 1 1m (round) ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000

(1st: 396,970) 5:00pm Sandringham Stakes Handicap 1m (straight) ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000

(1st: 61,848) 5:35pm King Edward VII Stakes Group 2 1m 4f ITV / Sky / NBC £250,000

(1st: 141,775) 6:10pm Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes Handicap 5f ITV4 / Sky / NBC £120,000

(1st: 61,848)

WATCH: Time For Sandals Winning The 2025 Commonwealth Cup

Royal Ascot Saturday 20th June 2026

Time Race Class Distance TV Total Prize Money 2:30pm Norfolk Stakes Group 2 5f ITV / Sky / NBC £175,000

(1st: 99,243) 3:05pm Hardwicke Stakes Group 2 1m4f ITV / Sky / NBC £250,000

(1st: 141,775) 3:40pm Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes Group 1 6f ITV / Sky / NBC £1,000,000

(1st: 567,100 4:20pm Jersey Stakes Group 3 7f ITV / Sky / NBC £175,000

(1st: 99,243) 5:00pm Wokingham Stakes Handicap 6f ITV / Sky / / NBC £175,000

(1st: 99,243) 5:35pm Golden Gates Stakes Handicap 1m2f ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000

(1st: 61,848) 6:10pm Queen Alexandra Stakes Conditions 2m6f ITV4 / Sky / NBC £120,000

(1st: 61,848)

WATCH: Unequal Love Winning The 2025 Wokingham Stakes

The History Of Royal Ascot Prize Money (2014 – 2026)

See how the overall Royal Ascot prize money has increased since 2014.

2026 – £10,645,000

2025 – £10,050,000

2024 – £10,050,000

2023 – £9,520,000

2022 – £8,652,500

2021 – £6,000,000

2020 – £3,610,000

2019 – £7,330,000

2018 – £7,305,000

2017 – £6.600,000

2016 – £6,580,000

2015 – £6,580,000

2014 – £5,310,000

What Are The Most Valuable Royal Ascot Races 2026?

The richest races at Royal Ascot in 2026 are the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, with both contests carrying prize funds in excess of £1 million.

The winner of each of these ITV Racing showpieces will take home a handsome £567,100, and this year’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the entire meeting.

Last year’s winner Ombudsman returns to defend his crown, but he’ll face a serious challenge from French raider Daryz, who arrives at Ascot as the reigning Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner.

WATCH: Ombudsman Winning the 2025 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes