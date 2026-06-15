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Royal Ascot prize money 2026
Royal Ascot prize money 2026

The biggest Flat racing meeting of the season will once again be Britain’s richest race fixture in 2026, with a record Royal Ascot prize fund of £10.65 million on offer across the 35 races staged during the famous five-day festival from June 16-20.

Royal Ascot Prize Money Up From 2025

That figure represents a notable increase on the £10.05 million distributed in 2025 and further highlights Ascot’s commitment to keeping Royal Ascot among the world’s premier racing events.

The meeting will feature two £1 million races – Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

While several other Group 1 contests, including the Queen Anne Stakes, St James’s Palace Stakes, Commonwealth Cup, Coronation Stakes and Gold Cup, will be run for prize funds ranging from £650,000 to £750,000.

Overall Ascot Prize Money Reaches £19.4 Million In 2026

Ascot Racecourse has confirmed that the increase in Royal Ascot prize money forms part of a wider investment programme that will see total prize money at the Berkshire venue rise to a record £19.4 million in 2026.

The Royal Meeting alone accounts for more than half of that figure and continues to attract the world’s leading owners, trainers and jockeys, all competing for some of the most valuable purses in European racing.

Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Public Affairs at Ascot Racecourse, said: “Prize money is the most important investment tool that we have in attracting horses to run from home and abroad, at all levels of racing that we stage.

“We saw some world-class racing at Ascot in 2025, with runners travelling here from four continents. It is vital in an increasingly competitive international market that we keep Ascot at the forefront and the Royal Meeting is key to this.”

Royal Ascot Prize Money For EVERY Race in 2026 

Royal Ascot Tuesday 16th June 2026 

TimeRaceClassDistanceTVTotal Prize Money
2:30pmQueen Anne StakesGroup 11m (straight)ITV / Sky / NBC£800,000
(1st: 453,680)
3:05pmCoventry StakesGroup 26fITV / Sky / NBC£200,000
(1st: 113,420)
3:40pmKing Charles III StakesGroup 15fITV / Sky / NBC£700,000
(1st: 396,970)
4:20pmSt James’s Palace StakesGroup 11m (round)ITV / Sky / NBC£700,000
(1st: 396,970)
5:00pmAscot StakesHandicap2m 4fITV / Sky / NBC£120,000
(1st: 61,848)
5:35pmWolferton StakesListed1m2fITV / Sky / NBC£125,000
(1st: 70,888)
6:10pmCopper Horse StakesHandicap1m6fITV4 / Sky / NBC£120,000
(1st: 61,848)

WATCH: Docklands Winning The 2025 Queen Anne Stakes

Royal Ascot Wednesday 17th June 2026 

TimeRaceClassDistanceTVTotal Prize Money
2:30pmQueen Mary StakesGroup 25fITV / Sky / NBC£175,000
(1st: 99,243)
3:05pmQueen’s VaseGroup 21m6fITV / Sky / NBC£265,000
(1st: 150,282)
3:40pmDuke of Cambridge StakesGroup 21m (round)ITV / Sky / NBC£250,000
(1st: 141,775)
4:20pmPrince of Wales’s StakesGroup 11m 2fITV / Sky / NBC£1,000,000
(1st: 567,100)
5:00pmRoyal Hunt CupHandicap1m (straight)ITV / Sky / NBC£175,000
(1st: 90,195)
5:35pmKensington Palace StakesHandicap1m (straight)ITV / Sky / NBC£120,000
(1st: 61,848)
6:10pmWindsor Castle StakesListed6fITV4 / Sky / NBC£125,000
(1st: 70,888)

WATCH: My Cloud Winning The 2025 Royal Hunt Cup

Royal Ascot Thursday 18th June 2026 

TimeRaceClassDistanceTVTotal Prize Money
2:30pmChesham StakesListed7fITV / Sky / NBC£125,000
(1st: 70,888)
3:05pmKing George V StakesHandicap1m4fITV / Sky / NBC£120,000
(1st: 61,848)
3:40pmRibblesdale StakesGroup 21m4fITV / Sky / NBC£250,000
(1st: 141,775)
4:20pmGold CupGroup 12m4fITV / Sky / NBC£700,000
(1st: 396,970)
5:00pmBritannia StakesHandicap1m (straight)ITV / Sky / NBC£130,000
(1st: 67,002)
5:35pmHampton Court StakesGroup 31m2fITV / Sky / NBC£175,000
(1st: 99,243)
6:10pmBuckingham Palace StakesHandicap7fITV4 / Sky / NBC£120,000
(1st: 61,848)

WATCH: Trawlerman Winning The 2025 Ascot Gold Cup

Royal Ascot Friday 19th June 2026 

TimeRaceClassDistanceTVTotal Prize Money
2:30pmAlbany StakesGroup 36fITV / Sky / NBC£125,000
(1st: 70,888))
3:05pmCommonwealth CupGroup 16fITV / Sky / NBC£700,000
(1st: 396,970)
3:40pmDuke of Edinburgh StakesHandicap1m4fITV / Sky / NBC£120,000
(1st: 61,848)
4:20pmCoronation StakesGroup 11m (round)ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000
(1st: 396,970)
5:00pmSandringham StakesHandicap1m (straight)ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000
(1st: 61,848)
5:35pmKing Edward VII StakesGroup 21m 4fITV / Sky / NBC£250,000
(1st: 141,775)
6:10pmPalace of Holyroodhouse StakesHandicap5fITV4 / Sky / NBC£120,000
(1st: 61,848)

WATCH: Time For Sandals Winning The 2025 Commonwealth Cup

Royal Ascot Saturday 20th June 2026 

TimeRaceClassDistanceTVTotal Prize Money
2:30pmNorfolk StakesGroup 25fITV / Sky / NBC£175,000
(1st: 99,243)
3:05pmHardwicke StakesGroup 21m4fITV / Sky / NBC£250,000
(1st: 141,775)
3:40pmQueen Elizabeth II Jubilee StakesGroup 16fITV / Sky / NBC £1,000,000
(1st: 567,100
4:20pmJersey StakesGroup 37fITV / Sky / NBC £175,000
(1st: 99,243)
5:00pmWokingham StakesHandicap6fITV / Sky / / NBC £175,000
(1st: 99,243)
5:35pmGolden Gates StakesHandicap1m2fITV / Sky / NBC£120,000
(1st: 61,848)
6:10pmQueen Alexandra StakesConditions2m6fITV4 / Sky / NBC£120,000
(1st: 61,848)

WATCH: Unequal Love Winning The 2025 Wokingham Stakes

The History Of Royal Ascot Prize Money (2014 – 2026)

See how the overall Royal Ascot prize money has increased since 2014.

  • 2026 – £10,645,000
  • 2025 – £10,050,000
  • 2024 – £10,050,000
  • 2023 – £9,520,000
  • 2022 – £8,652,500
  • 2021 – £6,000,000
  • 2020 – £3,610,000
  • 2019 – £7,330,000
  • 2018 – £7,305,000
  • 2017 – £6.600,000
  • 2016 – £6,580,000
  • 2015 – £6,580,000
  • 2014 – £5,310,000

What Are The Most Valuable Royal Ascot Races 2026?

The richest races at Royal Ascot in 2026 are the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, with both contests carrying prize funds in excess of £1 million.

The winner of each of these ITV Racing showpieces will take home a handsome £567,100, and this year’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the entire meeting.

Last year’s winner Ombudsman returns to defend his crown, but he’ll face a serious challenge from French raider Daryz, who arrives at Ascot as the reigning Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner.

WATCH: Ombudsman Winning the 2025 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes

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By Andy Newton
Andy is a well-known horse racing tipster and journalist that specializes in trends and stats - covering the big ... More about Andy Newton

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