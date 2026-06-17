Royal Ascot 2026 runs from Tuesday, June 16 through to Saturday, June 20, with the world’s best horses, jockeys and trainers descending on Berkshire for one of racing’s most prestigious meetings.

A total of 35 races will be staged during the five-day festival, including eight Group 1 contests.

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With the Royal Ascot coverage being shown all over the world.

In the UK, ITV Racing will once again televise the meeting live, offering free-to-air coverage of the week’s biggest races. Alongside the action on the track, viewers can expect race analysis, betting features, interviews and coverage of the Royal Procession.

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Each day’s proceedings begin with the Royal Procession at 2pm before the opening race at 2:30pm. With the daily procession expected to include King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Seven races are scheduled on every card each day – with the final event due off at 6:10pm.

With top-level Group 1 races, valuable handicaps and competitive betting markets throughout the week, there is no shortage of interest for horse racing fans and punters alike.

Here is the complete Royal Ascot 2026 race schedule, daily timings and ITV Racing broadcast information.

Royal Ascot Race Times 2026: Full Running Order, Prize Money and TV Coverage, Including NBC

See below the 2026 Royal Ascot race times, running order, TV coverage and prize money.

With all Royal Ascot races also shown in UK time – which will be 5 hours ahead of the US (eastern).

Royal Ascot Tuesday 16th June 2026

Time Race Class Distance TV Total Prize Money 2:30pm Queen Anne Stakes Group 1 1m (straight) ITV / Sky / NBC £800,000 3:05pm Coventry Stakes Group 2 6f ITV / Sky / NBC £200,000 3:40pm King Charles III Stakes Group 1 5f ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000 4:20pm St James’s Palace Stakes Group 1 1m (round) ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000 5:00pm Ascot Stakes Handicap 2m 4f ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000 5:35pm Wolferton Stakes Listed 1m2f ITV / Sky / NBC £125,000 6:10pm Copper Horse Stakes Handicap 1m6f ITV4 / Sky / NBC £120,000

WATCH: Docklands Winning The 2025 Queen Anne Stakes

Royal Ascot Wednesday 17th June 2026

Time Race Class Distance TV Total Prize Money 2:30pm Queen Mary Stakes Group 2 5f ITV / Sky / NBC £175,000 3:05pm Queen’s Vase Group 2 1m6f ITV / Sky / NBC £265,000 3:40pm Duke of Cambridge Stakes Group 2 1m (round) ITV / Sky / NBC £250,000 4:20pm Prince of Wales’s Stakes Group 1 1m 2f ITV / Sky / NBC £1,000,000 5:00pm Royal Hunt Cup Handicap 1m (straight) ITV / Sky / NBC £175,000 5:35pm Kensington Palace Stakes Handicap 1m (straight) ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000 6:10pm Windsor Castle Stakes Listed 6f ITV4 / Sky / NBC £125,000

WATCH: My Cloud Winning The 2025 Royal Hunt Cup

Royal Ascot Thursday 18th June 2026

Time Race Class Distance TV Total Prize Money 2:30pm Chesham Stakes Listed 7f ITV / Sky / NBC £125,000 3:05pm King George V Stakes Handicap 1m4f ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000 3:40pm Ribblesdale Stakes Group 2 1m4f ITV / Sky / NBC £250,000 4:20pm Gold Cup Group 1 2m4f ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000 5:00pm Britannia Stakes Handicap 1m (straight) ITV / Sky / NBC £130,000 5:35pm Hampton Court Stakes Group 3 1m2f ITV / Sky / NBC £175,000 6:10pm Buckingham Palace Stakes Handicap 7f ITV4 / Sky / NBC £120,000

WATCH: Trawlerman Winning The 2025 Ascot Gold Cup

Royal Ascot Friday 19th June 2026

Time Race Class Distance TV Total Prize Money 2:30pm Albany Stakes Group 3 6f ITV / Sky / NBC £125,000 3:05pm Commonwealth Cup Group 1 6f ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000 3:40pm Duke of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap 1m4f ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000 4:20pm Coronation Stakes Group 1 1m (round) ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000 5:00pm Sandringham Stakes Handicap 1m (straight) ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000 5:35pm King Edward VII Stakes Group 2 1m 4f ITV / Sky / NBC £250,000 6:10pm Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes Handicap 5f ITV4 / Sky / NBC £120,000

WATCH: Time For Sandals Winning The 2025 Commonwealth Cup

Royal Ascot Saturday 20th June 2026

Time Race Class Distance TV Total Prize Money 2:30pm Norfolk Stakes Group 2 5f ITV / Sky / NBC £175,000 3:05pm Hardwicke Stakes Group 2 1m4f ITV / Sky / NBC £250,000 3:40pm Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes Group 1 6f ITV / Sky / NBC £1,000,000 4:20pm Jersey Stakes Group 3 7f ITV / Sky / NBC £175,000 5:00pm Wokingham Stakes Handicap 6f ITV / Sky / / NBC £175,000 5:35pm Golden Gates Stakes Handicap 1m2f ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000 6:10pm Queen Alexandra Stakes Conditions 2m6f ITV4 / Sky / NBC £120,000

WATCH: Unequal Love Winning The 2025 Wokingham Stakes

What TV Networks Will Show Royal Ascot 2026?

See below the TV networks across the world that will be showing Royal Ascot 2026.