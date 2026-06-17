Royal Ascot 2026 runs from Tuesday, June 16 through to Saturday, June 20, with the world’s best horses, jockeys and trainers descending on Berkshire for one of racing’s most prestigious meetings.
A total of 35 races will be staged during the five-day festival, including eight Group 1 contests.
With the Royal Ascot coverage being shown all over the world.
In the UK, ITV Racing will once again televise the meeting live, offering free-to-air coverage of the week’s biggest races. Alongside the action on the track, viewers can expect race analysis, betting features, interviews and coverage of the Royal Procession.
Each day’s proceedings begin with the Royal Procession at 2pm before the opening race at 2:30pm. With the daily procession expected to include King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Seven races are scheduled on every card each day – with the final event due off at 6:10pm.
With top-level Group 1 races, valuable handicaps and competitive betting markets throughout the week, there is no shortage of interest for horse racing fans and punters alike.
Here is the complete Royal Ascot 2026 race schedule, daily timings and ITV Racing broadcast information.
Royal Ascot Race Times 2026: Full Running Order, Prize Money and TV Coverage, Including NBC
See below the 2026 Royal Ascot race times, running order, TV coverage and prize money.
With all Royal Ascot races also shown in UK time – which will be 5 hours ahead of the US (eastern).
Royal Ascot Tuesday 16th June 2026
|Time
|Race
|Class
|Distance
|TV
|Total Prize Money
|2:30pm
|Queen Anne Stakes
|Group 1
|1m (straight)
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£800,000
|3:05pm
|Coventry Stakes
|Group 2
|6f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£200,000
|3:40pm
|King Charles III Stakes
|Group 1
|5f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£700,000
|4:20pm
|St James’s Palace Stakes
|Group 1
|1m (round)
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£700,000
|5:00pm
|Ascot Stakes
|Handicap
|2m 4f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£120,000
|5:35pm
|Wolferton Stakes
|Listed
|1m2f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£125,000
|6:10pm
|Copper Horse Stakes
|Handicap
|1m6f
|ITV4 / Sky / NBC
|£120,000
WATCH: Docklands Winning The 2025 Queen Anne Stakes
Royal Ascot Wednesday 17th June 2026
|Time
|Race
|Class
|Distance
|TV
|Total Prize Money
|2:30pm
|Queen Mary Stakes
|Group 2
|5f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£175,000
|3:05pm
|Queen’s Vase
|Group 2
|1m6f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£265,000
|3:40pm
|Duke of Cambridge Stakes
|Group 2
|1m (round)
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£250,000
|4:20pm
|Prince of Wales’s Stakes
|Group 1
|1m 2f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£1,000,000
|5:00pm
|Royal Hunt Cup
|Handicap
|1m (straight)
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£175,000
|5:35pm
|Kensington Palace Stakes
|Handicap
|1m (straight)
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£120,000
|6:10pm
|Windsor Castle Stakes
|Listed
|6f
|ITV4 / Sky / NBC
|£125,000
WATCH: My Cloud Winning The 2025 Royal Hunt Cup
Royal Ascot Thursday 18th June 2026
|Time
|Race
|Class
|Distance
|TV
|Total Prize Money
|2:30pm
|Chesham Stakes
|Listed
|7f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£125,000
|3:05pm
|King George V Stakes
|Handicap
|1m4f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£120,000
|3:40pm
|Ribblesdale Stakes
|Group 2
|1m4f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£250,000
|4:20pm
|Gold Cup
|Group 1
|2m4f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£700,000
|5:00pm
|Britannia Stakes
|Handicap
|1m (straight)
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£130,000
|5:35pm
|Hampton Court Stakes
|Group 3
|1m2f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£175,000
|6:10pm
|Buckingham Palace Stakes
|Handicap
|7f
|ITV4 / Sky / NBC
|£120,000
WATCH: Trawlerman Winning The 2025 Ascot Gold Cup
Royal Ascot Friday 19th June 2026
|Time
|Race
|Class
|Distance
|TV
|Total Prize Money
|2:30pm
|Albany Stakes
|Group 3
|6f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£125,000
|3:05pm
|Commonwealth Cup
|Group 1
|6f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£700,000
|3:40pm
|Duke of Edinburgh Stakes
|Handicap
|1m4f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£120,000
|4:20pm
|Coronation Stakes
|Group 1
|1m (round)
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£700,000
|5:00pm
|Sandringham Stakes
|Handicap
|1m (straight)
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£120,000
|5:35pm
|King Edward VII Stakes
|Group 2
|1m 4f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£250,000
|6:10pm
|Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes
|Handicap
|5f
|ITV4 / Sky / NBC
|£120,000
WATCH: Time For Sandals Winning The 2025 Commonwealth Cup
Royal Ascot Saturday 20th June 2026
|Time
|Race
|Class
|Distance
|TV
|Total Prize Money
|2:30pm
|Norfolk Stakes
|Group 2
|5f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£175,000
|3:05pm
|Hardwicke Stakes
|Group 2
|1m4f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£250,000
|3:40pm
|Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
|Group 1
|6f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£1,000,000
|4:20pm
|Jersey Stakes
|Group 3
|7f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£175,000
|5:00pm
|Wokingham Stakes
|Handicap
|6f
|ITV / Sky / / NBC
|£175,000
|5:35pm
|Golden Gates Stakes
|Handicap
|1m2f
|ITV / Sky / NBC
|£120,000
|6:10pm
|Queen Alexandra Stakes
|Conditions
|2m6f
|ITV4 / Sky / NBC
|£120,000
WATCH: Unequal Love Winning The 2025 Wokingham Stakes
What TV Networks Will Show Royal Ascot 2026?
See below the TV networks across the world that will be showing Royal Ascot 2026.