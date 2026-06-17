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Royal Ascot 2026 Race Times, Schedule, TV and Prize Money
Royal Ascot 2026 Race Times, Schedule, TV and Prize Money

Royal Ascot 2026 runs from Tuesday, June 16 through to Saturday, June 20, with the world’s best horses, jockeys and trainers descending on Berkshire for one of racing’s most prestigious meetings.

A total of 35 races will be staged during the five-day festival, including eight Group 1 contests.

With the Royal Ascot coverage being shown all over the world.

In the UK, ITV Racing will once again televise the meeting live, offering free-to-air coverage of the week’s biggest races. Alongside the action on the track, viewers can expect race analysis, betting features, interviews and coverage of the Royal Procession.

Each day’s proceedings begin with the Royal Procession at 2pm before the opening race at 2:30pm. With the daily procession expected to include King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Seven races are scheduled on every card each day – with the final event due off at 6:10pm.

With top-level Group 1 races, valuable handicaps and competitive betting markets throughout the week, there is no shortage of interest for horse racing fans and punters alike.

Here is the complete Royal Ascot 2026 race schedule, daily timings and ITV Racing broadcast information.

Royal Ascot Race Times 2026: Full Running Order, Prize Money and TV Coverage, Including NBC

See below the 2026 Royal Ascot race times, running order, TV coverage and prize money.

With all Royal Ascot races also shown in UK time – which will be 5 hours ahead of the US (eastern).

Royal Ascot Tuesday 16th June 2026 

TimeRaceClassDistanceTVTotal Prize Money
2:30pmQueen Anne StakesGroup 11m (straight)ITV / Sky / NBC£800,000
3:05pmCoventry StakesGroup 26fITV / Sky / NBC£200,000
3:40pmKing Charles III StakesGroup 15fITV / Sky / NBC£700,000
4:20pmSt James’s Palace StakesGroup 11m (round)ITV / Sky / NBC£700,000
5:00pmAscot StakesHandicap2m 4fITV / Sky / NBC£120,000
5:35pmWolferton StakesListed1m2fITV / Sky / NBC£125,000
6:10pmCopper Horse StakesHandicap1m6fITV4 / Sky / NBC£120,000

WATCH: Docklands Winning The 2025 Queen Anne Stakes

Royal Ascot Wednesday 17th June 2026 

TimeRaceClassDistanceTVTotal Prize Money
2:30pmQueen Mary StakesGroup 25fITV / Sky / NBC£175,000
3:05pmQueen’s VaseGroup 21m6fITV / Sky / NBC£265,000
3:40pmDuke of Cambridge StakesGroup 21m (round)ITV / Sky / NBC£250,000
4:20pmPrince of Wales’s StakesGroup 11m 2fITV / Sky / NBC£1,000,000
5:00pmRoyal Hunt CupHandicap1m (straight)ITV / Sky / NBC£175,000
5:35pmKensington Palace StakesHandicap1m (straight)ITV / Sky / NBC£120,000
6:10pmWindsor Castle StakesListed6fITV4 / Sky / NBC£125,000

WATCH: My Cloud Winning The 2025 Royal Hunt Cup

Royal Ascot Thursday 18th June 2026 

TimeRaceClassDistanceTVTotal Prize Money
2:30pmChesham StakesListed7fITV / Sky / NBC£125,000
3:05pmKing George V StakesHandicap1m4fITV / Sky / NBC£120,000
3:40pmRibblesdale StakesGroup 21m4fITV / Sky / NBC£250,000
4:20pmGold CupGroup 12m4fITV / Sky / NBC£700,000
5:00pmBritannia StakesHandicap1m (straight)ITV / Sky / NBC£130,000
5:35pmHampton Court StakesGroup 31m2fITV / Sky / NBC£175,000
6:10pmBuckingham Palace StakesHandicap7fITV4 / Sky / NBC£120,000

WATCH: Trawlerman Winning The 2025 Ascot Gold Cup

Royal Ascot Friday 19th June 2026 

TimeRaceClassDistanceTVTotal Prize Money
2:30pmAlbany StakesGroup 36fITV / Sky / NBC£125,000
3:05pmCommonwealth CupGroup 16fITV / Sky / NBC£700,000
3:40pmDuke of Edinburgh StakesHandicap1m4fITV / Sky / NBC£120,000
4:20pmCoronation StakesGroup 11m (round)ITV / Sky / NBC £700,000
5:00pmSandringham StakesHandicap1m (straight)ITV / Sky / NBC £120,000
5:35pmKing Edward VII StakesGroup 21m 4fITV / Sky / NBC£250,000
6:10pmPalace of Holyroodhouse StakesHandicap5fITV4 / Sky / NBC£120,000

WATCH: Time For Sandals Winning The 2025 Commonwealth Cup

Royal Ascot Saturday 20th June 2026 

TimeRaceClassDistanceTVTotal Prize Money
2:30pmNorfolk StakesGroup 25fITV / Sky / NBC£175,000
3:05pmHardwicke StakesGroup 21m4fITV / Sky / NBC£250,000
3:40pmQueen Elizabeth II Jubilee StakesGroup 16fITV / Sky / NBC £1,000,000
4:20pmJersey StakesGroup 37fITV / Sky / NBC £175,000
5:00pmWokingham StakesHandicap6fITV / Sky / / NBC £175,000
5:35pmGolden Gates StakesHandicap1m2fITV / Sky / NBC£120,000
6:10pmQueen Alexandra StakesConditions2m6fITV4 / Sky / NBC£120,000

WATCH: Unequal Love Winning The 2025 Wokingham Stakes

What TV Networks Will Show Royal Ascot 2026?

See below the TV networks across the world that will be showing Royal Ascot 2026.

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By Andy Newton
Andy is a well-known horse racing tipster and journalist that specializes in trends and stats - covering the big ... More about Andy Newton

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