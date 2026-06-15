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How To Watch Royal Ascot Around The World 2026
How To Watch Royal Ascot Around The World 2026

Royal Ascot’s global reach continues to grow in 2026, with coverage set to span more than 190 territories through 25 confirmed broadcast partners, while discussions with additional networks remain at an advanced stage.

Among the key developments this year, NBC will once again provide extensive coverage across NBC and Peacock in the United States, supported by an on-course production team.

The Middle East remains a major focus through ongoing partnerships with Dubai Media and Abu Dhabi Media, while broadcasters from Australia and Japan will also be present at Ascot to capture the action first-hand.

Royal Ascot’s footprint in Southeast Asia has expanded too, thanks to new agreements with leading regional broadcasters.

The five-day Royal Ascot meeting, which runs from Tuesday, June 16 to Saturday, June 20, is expected to attract runners from across the globe.

Horses from France, Australia, the United States, Japan and several other racing nations are anticipated to line up alongside Britain’s and Ireland’s leading contenders.

2026 Royal Ascot World Feed

Broadcasters will have access to live coverage of all 35 races staged during the Royal Meeting.

The enhanced world feed, fronted by Tom Stanley, Michelle Yu, Aly Vance, Ella McNeill and Ally Mosley, will deliver 25 hours of uninterrupted programming across the week.

90-Minute International Programme

Created specifically for a worldwide audience, this live show will centre around Thursday’s Gold Cup.

Alongside the feature race, viewers can expect exclusive interviews, expert analysis, specially produced features and coverage showcasing the horse racing, atmosphere and traditions that make Royal Ascot unique.

Royal Ascot 2026 Broadcast Distribution

In the UK and Ireland, ITV Racing will once again lead the coverage with its acclaimed live broadcasts from Ascot, airing approximately five hours of action each day.

Sky Sports Racing and Virgin Media will provide additional viewing options for racing fans.

US Royal Ascot Coverage To Be Shown On Peacock, NBC, EPSN and Disney+

Royal Ascot 2026 US Race Times
Royal Ascot 2026 US Race Times

Across the Atlantic, NBC’s coverage will be available via Peacock, NBCSN and selected network broadcasts, supported by a dedicated team reporting directly from the racecourse.

Elsewhere in the Americas, ESPN and Disney+ will carry the meeting across 49 territories throughout Latin America.

Royal Ascot Broadcast Over Europe

European viewers will be able to watch through a range of broadcast partners, including Rai in Italy, Polsat in Poland, Viaplay across Scandinavia and the Netherlands.

WeDo Sport in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, Setanta throughout the Balkans and Eurasia, Silknet in Georgia, D-Smart in Turkey and CYTA in Cyprus.

Royal Ascot Showing In 14 Southeast Asian Regions

The Asia-Pacific region continues to be a significant growth area.

A new agreement with SPOTV will bring Royal Ascot to viewers in 14 Southeast Asian markets, while TVRI will provide free-to-air coverage across Indonesia, reaching an estimated 80% of households nationwide.

WeDo Asia will also introduce coverage into India and Israel for the first time.

Tabcorp To Broadcast Royal Ascot For Australian Viewers

Australian broadcaster Tabcorp will have a team on site throughout the week, underlining the strong racing ties between Britain and Australia, as well as the expected international flavour of this year’s meeting.

In the Middle East, Dubai Media International and Abu Dhabi Media’s Yas TV will continue to broadcast Royal Ascot across multiple territories, serving one of the sport’s most enthusiastic audiences.

Beyond traditional television, Royal Ascot’s reach will extend to travellers around the world.

Watch Royal Ascot On Airlines and Cruise Ships

Sport24 and Anuvu will carry live coverage onboard numerous airlines and cruise ships, ensuring racing fans can follow the action wherever they are.

2026 Royal Ascot Race Times In US, Plus Running Order, TV Coverage and Prize Money

Royal Ascot Tuesday 16th June 2026 

US Time (Eastern)RaceClassDistanceTV (US)Total Prize Money (£)
9:30amQueen Anne StakesGroup 11m (straight)NBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£800,000
10:05amCoventry StakesGroup 26fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£200,000
10:40amKing Charles III StakesGroup 15fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£700,000
11:20amSt James’s Palace StakesGroup 11m (round)NBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£700,000
12:00pmAscot StakesHandicap2m 4fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£120,000
12:35pmWolferton StakesListed1m2fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£125,000
1:10pmCopper Horse StakesHandicap1m6fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£120,000

WATCH: Docklands Winning The 2025 Queen Anne Stakes

Royal Ascot Wednesday 17th June 2026 

US Time (Eastern)RaceClassDistanceTV (US)Total Prize Money (£)
9:30amQueen Mary StakesGroup 25fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£175,000
10:05amQueen’s VaseGroup 21m6fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£265,000
10:40amDuke of Cambridge StakesGroup 21m (round)NBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£250,000
11:20amPrince of Wales’s StakesGroup 11m 2fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£1,000,000
12:00pmRoyal Hunt CupHandicap1m (straight)NBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£175,000
12:35pmKensington Palace StakesHandicap1m (straight)NBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£120,000
1:10pmWindsor Castle StakesListed6fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£125,000

WATCH: My Cloud Winning The 2025 Royal Hunt Cup

Royal Ascot Thursday 18th June 2026 

US Time (Eastern)RaceClassDistanceTV (US)Total Prize Money (£)
9:30amChesham StakesListed7fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£125,000
10:05amKing George V StakesHandicap1m4fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£120,000
10:40amRibblesdale StakesGroup 21m4fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£250,000
11:20amGold CupGroup 12m4fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£700,000
12:00pmBritannia StakesHandicap1m (straight)NBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£130,000
12:35pmHampton Court StakesGroup 31m2fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£175,000
1:10pmBuckingham Palace StakesHandicap7fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£120,000

WATCH: Trawlerman Winning The 2025 Ascot Gold Cup

Royal Ascot Friday 19th June 2026 

US Time (Eastern)RaceClassDistanceTV (US)Total Prize Money (£)
9:30amAlbany StakesGroup 36fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£125,000
10:05amCommonwealth CupGroup 16fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£700,000
10:40amDuke of Edinburgh StakesHandicap1m4fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£120,000
11:20amCoronation StakesGroup 11m (round)NBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£700,000
12:00pmSandringham StakesHandicap1m (straight)NBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£120,000
12:35pmKing Edward VII StakesGroup 21m 4fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£250,000
1:10pmPalace of Holyroodhouse StakesHandicap5fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£120,000

WATCH: Time For Sandals Winning The 2025 Commonwealth Cup

Royal Ascot Saturday 20th June 2026 

US Time (Eastern)RaceClassDistanceTV (US)Total Prize Money (£)
9:30amNorfolk StakesGroup 25fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£175,000
10:05amHardwicke StakesGroup 21m4fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£250,000
10:40amQueen Elizabeth II Jubilee StakesGroup 16fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£1,000,000
11:20amJersey StakesGroup 37fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£175,000
12:00pmWokingham StakesHandicap6fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£175,000
12:35pmGolden Gates StakesHandicap1m2fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£120,000
1:10pmQueen Alexandra StakesConditions2m6fNBC / Peacock / ESPN / Disney+£120,000

WATCH: Unequal Love Winning The 2025 Wokingham Stakes

NEXT: The 12 Royal Ascot Races Aidan O’Brien Is Yet To Win, Including His Best and Worst

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By Andy Newton
Andy is a well-known horse racing tipster and journalist that specializes in trends and stats - covering the big ... More about Andy Newton

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