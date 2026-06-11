Speedster Outfielder is set to spearhead Wesley Ward’s return to Royal Ascot, with the American trainer sending a seven-runner team after missing the meeting in 2025.

Outfielder leads Wesley Ward’s seven-strong Royal Ascot return

Wesley Ward is back in the Royal Ascot picture with numbers and intent, as Outfielder heads a seven-runner team for the American trainer’s latest raid on the meeting.

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Ward has sent seven horses to Britain as he tries to add to a Royal Ascot record already standing at 12 winners.

With his first Royal Ascot win coming in 2009 with Strike The Tiger (Windsor Castle) and Jealous Again (Queen Mary) – and his last success at the meeting in 2021 with Campanelle (Commonwealth Cup).

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Assistant trainer Blake Heap saying the horses had shipped well and looked a strong group.

“Everything has been good and they have shipped well. It seems like we have got a pretty good team. I think we will do pretty good. Every one of them is as important as each other and I like them all. Right from the get go we thought we had a pretty good bunch.” Said Heap

Outfielder gets second Ascot chance

Outfielder is the headline Wesley Ward Royal Ascot runner. The Speightstown colt is being pointed at the Commonwealth Cup, a Group 1 over six furlongs on Friday, 19 June.

A race Ward won in 2021 with the Frankie Dettori-ridden Campanelle (watch below).

Outfielder is an imposing Commonwealth Cup contender. Who finished fourth in last season’s Prix Morny before winning black-type races at Turfway Park and Churchill Downs this year.

He had been intended for Royal Ascot last year before missing the big horse racing meeting, then made his European debut at Deauville.

Heap said Outfielder had missed Ascot in 2025 because of a shin issue, but that the timing had worked much better this year.

He also added the colt was good-minded enough to handle the occasion, an important detail for any American runner coming into the atmosphere and demands of Royal Ascot.

Outfielder is around 20/1 for the Commonwealth Cup with the best horse racing betting sites. With Venetian Sun topping the market for trainer Karl Burke at 7/4.

Juvenile squad gives Ward depth

Ward’s team is not only about Outfielder.

Ez Tina, a Golden Pal filly, is being aimed at the Norfolk Stakes and worked with Outfielder on Newmarket’s July Course on Tuesday. Heap said she had a small leg scratch being monitored, but that it had not appeared to bother her work.

The Queen Mary picture is also busy. With Shining Moment, Ruiva, Through The Years and Fanshell Beach as possible two-year-old fillies for Wesley Ward. With Fanshell Beach also in contention for the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Ward could also have a strong hand in the Queen Mary. Backed up by identifying Ez Tina as one of the yard’s more interesting juvenile chances.

Bacio, a recent Churchill Downs winner, is another name in the party and is entered for the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes.

Wesley Ward Royal Ascot Winners Listed

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2009

Strike The Tiger – Windsor Castle Stakes

Jealous Again – Queen Mary Stakes

2013

No Nay Never – Norfolk Stakes

2014

Hootenanny – Windsor Castle Stakes

2015

Acapulco – Queen Mary Stakes

Undrafted – Diamond Jubilee Stakes

2016

Lady Aurelia – Queen Mary Stakes

2017

Lady Aurelia – King’s Stand Stakes

Con Te Partiro – Sandringham Handicap

2018

Shang Shang Shang – Norfolk Stakes

2020

Campanelle – Queen Mary Stakes

2021

Campanelle – Commonwealth Cup