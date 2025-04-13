The Masters 2025: Winners and Losers as Rory McIlroy achieves the Grand Slam

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Every April, a tradition unlike any other commences at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia with The Masters.

The best golf golfers on the planet try to conquer one of the game’s best courses of all time with the opportunity to make history. The story to not only becoming a Masters Champion, but the sixth member to achieve the career grand slam was not easy for Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy double bogeyed the par-5 13th. He then missed his par putt, which would have won him the tournament. However, he had to go into the playoff where he took down his Ryder Cup teammate, Justin Rose.

Here are 10 winners and losers from the 2025 Masters Tournament.

Winner: Rory McIlroy, 2025 Masters Champion

Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

After everything Rory McIlroy has been through over the last handful of years, he has finally returned to the winner’s circle at a major championship in 11 years. McIlroy, who went through heartbreak 10 months ago at the U.S. Open, claims his first green jacket. He also becomes the sixth member to achieve the career grand slam, winning all four major tournaments, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

Winner: Justin Rose, Masters runner-up

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The success for Justin Rose continues, despite coming up short, finishing as the runner-up. Rose lost in the most recent playoff, which came in 2017 to Sergio Garcia. On Sunday, Rose birdied 10 holes in regulation to put him in contention down the stretch. It is his second straight major finish as a runner-up after doing so during the Open Championship last July. This is Rose’s best finish at Augusta since placing seventh in 2021.

Loser: Bryson DeChambeau

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The reigning U.S. Open Champion did not have his best Sunday in the final pairing. Bryson DeChambeau struggled. Despite being two strokes behind McIlroy after 54 holes, DeChambeau took the lead on the second hole with a birdie. However, DeChambeau shot 1-over par through four holes before being 4-over through 12 holes and well behind the lead. He finished tied for fifth at 5-over par.

Winner: Ludvig Aberg

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Ludvig Aberg made his second start this week at the Masters and had a strong week. After his runner-up finish last year, Aberg followed that with a seventh-place finish this year, highlighted by his 4-under 68 in the opening round. His opening round 68 marked his best single-round performance at the Masters.

Loser: Nick Dunlap

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Nick Dunlap had the worst first-round performance, shooting an 18-over 90. Dunlap did not record a single birdie, while logging five double bogeys in his second Masters start. Dunlap bounced back, shooting 4-under through 15 holes Friday before ending his week at The Masters with three consecutive bogeys.

Winner: Zach Johnson

The 2007 Masters Champion had a revitalization at Augusta. Zach Johnson recorded his best Masters finish since 2015 when he tied for ninth. Johnson’s best round came on moving day when he shot a 6-under 66 Saturday. That tied the lowest score during Saturday’s third round when he recorded six birdies in eight holes on the back nine.

Loser: Cameron Young

After two straight top 10s, Cameron Young did not have the same success this year, missing the cut Friday. Following an even par 72 Thursday, Young shot a back nine 6-over 42 Friday for a 7-over 79. Young missed the cut by five strokes as he double bogeyed the par-3 12th and triple bogeyed the par-3 16th Friday.

Winner: Patrick Reed

Patrick succeeded in his 12th Masters start this week, shooting 9-under par and finishing in third place. The 2018 Masters Champion shot all four rounds under par, including 3-under 69 both on Saturday and Sunday. His third-place finish also marks his fourth top 10 finish in the last six years, including T4 in 2023.

Loser: Mud balls

The precipitation earlier in the week brought soft conditions on the course. As a result, mud balls affected play, especially 2015 Champion Jordan Spieth, who said, “You’re not supposed to talk about (mud balls).” However, mud balls challenged players, even in the fairway. It hurt Spieth more, shooting 2-over par the first two days before bouncing back with a 3-under 69 and a 2-over 70 in the final round. He finished tied for 14th at 3-under par.

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Despite not being able to become the first repeat champion in nearly a quarter century, Scottie Scheffler recorded one of his signature top-five performances, placing fourth. Scheffler finished at 8-under par. Outside of not making a move on Saturday, Scheffler continued to have success in his other three rounds. Scheffler’s fourth-place finish marked his third top five of the season and second straight finish in as many starts, with a runner-up finish a couple of weeks ago.

