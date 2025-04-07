The Masters 2025 payout: Winner’s Payout, prize winnings for 2025 Masters Tournament

Updated:
The Masters payout 2025
Credit: Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Masters Tournament is this week with Scottie Scheffler looking to defend his title as the reigning champion. While winning the masters itself, earning the iconic green jacket and the permanent Masters Trophy are coveted prizes, there’s also a huge payout.

While the PGA has received plenty of criticism from golfers over the relatively modest payouts for its tournaments, The Masters has one of the biggest purses on the PGA Tour. The total prize money is even higher in 2025, with the winner taking home more than $3 million, while more than two dozen golfers will leave with more than $100,000 for a weekend of golf.

Ahead of the 2025 Masters Tournament, here is the payout for this year’s competitors.

Masters Payout, Prize Money 2024

Here is the 2024 Masters payout for the top 30 golfers who finished.

RankGolferPrize Money
1Scottie Scheffler$3.6 million
2Ludvig Aberg$2.16 million
3-TCollin Morikawa$1.04 million
3-TMax Homa$1.04 million
3-TTommy Fleetwood$1.04 million
6Cameron Smith$720,000
7Bryson Dechambeau$670,000
8Xander Schauffele4620,000
9-TWill Zalatoris$540,000
9-TTyrrell Hatton$540,000
9-TCameron Young$540,000
12-TAdam Schenk$405,000
12-TPatrick Reed$405,000
12-TMatthieu Pavon$405,000
12-TCam Davis$405,000
16-TChris Kirk$310,000
16-TSepp Straka$310,000
16-TByeong Hun An$310,000
16-TNicolai Hojgaard$310,000
20-TTaylor Moore$250,000
20-TLucas Glover$250,000
22-TAdam Scott$175,500
22-TKeegan Bradley$175,500
22-TRory Mcllroy$175,500
22-TJoaquin Niemann$175,500
22-TMin Woo Lee$175,500
22-TPatrick Cantlay$175,500
22-THarris English$175,500
22-TMatt Fitzpatrick$175,500
30-TRickie Fowler$124,200

The Masters payout and purse FAQ

What is the breakdown of prize money for the Mastes

The payout breakdown for the Masters is $3.6 million for first place, $2.16 million for second place, and everyone in the top 5 takes home at least $1 million. The top 20 finishers all receive at least $250,000.

How much do you get paid if you win the Masters?

If you win the Masters this year, the winning golfer will receive a $3.6 million payout.

How much was the Masters purse in 2024?

The Masters purse in 2024 was $20 million, with first place receiving a $3.6 million winner’s share. The purse for the 2024 Masters was an increase from the total purse in 2023 ($18 million).

