The Masters 2025 payout: Winner’s Payout, prize winnings for 2025 Masters Tournament

The 2025 Masters Tournament is this week with Scottie Scheffler looking to defend his title as the reigning champion. While winning the masters itself, earning the iconic green jacket and the permanent Masters Trophy are coveted prizes, there’s also a huge payout.
While the PGA has received plenty of criticism from golfers over the relatively modest payouts for its tournaments, The Masters has one of the biggest purses on the PGA Tour. The total prize money is even higher in 2025, with the winner taking home more than $3 million, while more than two dozen golfers will leave with more than $100,000 for a weekend of golf.
Ahead of the 2025 Masters Tournament, here is the payout for this year’s competitors.
Masters Payout, Prize Money 2024
Here is the 2024 Masters payout for the top 30 golfers who finished.
|Rank
|Golfer
|Prize Money
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|$3.6 million
|2
|Ludvig Aberg
|$2.16 million
|3-T
|Collin Morikawa
|$1.04 million
|3-T
|Max Homa
|$1.04 million
|3-T
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$1.04 million
|6
|Cameron Smith
|$720,000
|7
|Bryson Dechambeau
|$670,000
|8
|Xander Schauffele
|4620,000
|9-T
|Will Zalatoris
|$540,000
|9-T
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$540,000
|9-T
|Cameron Young
|$540,000
|12-T
|Adam Schenk
|$405,000
|12-T
|Patrick Reed
|$405,000
|12-T
|Matthieu Pavon
|$405,000
|12-T
|Cam Davis
|$405,000
|16-T
|Chris Kirk
|$310,000
|16-T
|Sepp Straka
|$310,000
|16-T
|Byeong Hun An
|$310,000
|16-T
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|$310,000
|20-T
|Taylor Moore
|$250,000
|20-T
|Lucas Glover
|$250,000
|22-T
|Adam Scott
|$175,500
|22-T
|Keegan Bradley
|$175,500
|22-T
|Rory Mcllroy
|$175,500
|22-T
|Joaquin Niemann
|$175,500
|22-T
|Min Woo Lee
|$175,500
|22-T
|Patrick Cantlay
|$175,500
|22-T
|Harris English
|$175,500
|22-T
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$175,500
|30-T
|Rickie Fowler
|$124,200
The Masters payout and purse FAQ
What is the breakdown of prize money for the Mastes
The payout breakdown for the Masters is $3.6 million for first place, $2.16 million for second place, and everyone in the top 5 takes home at least $1 million. The top 20 finishers all receive at least $250,000.
How much do you get paid if you win the Masters?
If you win the Masters this year, the winning golfer will receive a $3.6 million payout.
How much was the Masters purse in 2024?
The Masters purse in 2024 was $20 million, with first place receiving a $3.6 million winner’s share. The purse for the 2024 Masters was an increase from the total purse in 2023 ($18 million).