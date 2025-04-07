The Masters 2025 payout: Winner’s Payout, prize winnings for 2025 Masters Tournament

Credit: Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Masters Tournament is this week with Scottie Scheffler looking to defend his title as the reigning champion. While winning the masters itself, earning the iconic green jacket and the permanent Masters Trophy are coveted prizes, there’s also a huge payout.

While the PGA has received plenty of criticism from golfers over the relatively modest payouts for its tournaments, The Masters has one of the biggest purses on the PGA Tour. The total prize money is even higher in 2025, with the winner taking home more than $3 million, while more than two dozen golfers will leave with more than $100,000 for a weekend of golf.

Ahead of the 2025 Masters Tournament, here is the payout for this year’s competitors.

Masters Payout, Prize Money 2024

Here is the 2024 Masters payout for the top 30 golfers who finished.

Rank Golfer Prize Money 1 Scottie Scheffler $3.6 million 2 Ludvig Aberg $2.16 million 3-T Collin Morikawa $1.04 million 3-T Max Homa $1.04 million 3-T Tommy Fleetwood $1.04 million 6 Cameron Smith $720,000 7 Bryson Dechambeau $670,000 8 Xander Schauffele 4620,000 9-T Will Zalatoris $540,000 9-T Tyrrell Hatton $540,000 9-T Cameron Young $540,000 12-T Adam Schenk $405,000 12-T Patrick Reed $405,000 12-T Matthieu Pavon $405,000 12-T Cam Davis $405,000 16-T Chris Kirk $310,000 16-T Sepp Straka $310,000 16-T Byeong Hun An $310,000 16-T Nicolai Hojgaard $310,000 20-T Taylor Moore $250,000 20-T Lucas Glover $250,000 22-T Adam Scott $175,500 22-T Keegan Bradley $175,500 22-T Rory Mcllroy $175,500 22-T Joaquin Niemann $175,500 22-T Min Woo Lee $175,500 22-T Patrick Cantlay $175,500 22-T Harris English $175,500 22-T Matt Fitzpatrick $175,500 30-T Rickie Fowler $124,200

The Masters payout and purse FAQ

What is the breakdown of prize money for the Mastes

The payout breakdown for the Masters is $3.6 million for first place, $2.16 million for second place, and everyone in the top 5 takes home at least $1 million. The top 20 finishers all receive at least $250,000.

How much do you get paid if you win the Masters?

If you win the Masters this year, the winning golfer will receive a $3.6 million payout.

How much was the Masters purse in 2024?

The Masters purse in 2024 was $20 million, with first place receiving a $3.6 million winner’s share. The purse for the 2024 Masters was an increase from the total purse in 2023 ($18 million).