The Masters 2025: 10 Big Storylines As Scottie Scheffler Chases Third Green Jacket, Rory McIlroy Hunts Career Grand Slam

The first men’s professional golf major tournament of 2025 has arrived with The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. The game’s elite players have descended upon Magnolia Lane to compete for the coveted green jacket on Sunday. Here are 10 major storylines to watch heading into the 2025 Masters Tournament.

1. Scottie Scheffler’s Third Green Jacket Pursuit

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler begins his quest for a third green jacket. He's attempting to become the first back-to-back Masters champion since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Last year, Scheffler's biggest challenge was preparing for fatherhood with his wife Meredith expecting their first child. Now, he must overcome the mental hurdles from his December hand injury. Unlike the previous three years, Scheffler enters Augusta winless, though he has posted three top-10s including two top-five finishes. Despite this, his confidence remains high for the tournament.

2. Rory McIlroy’s Grand Slam Quest

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy arrives with momentum after winning twice in the first quarter — the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship on two of the PGA Tour's most challenging courses. This Masters holds particular significance for the 35-year-old McIlroy, who needs a green jacket to complete the career grand slam. Only five men in history have accomplished this feat.

3. Xander Schauffele’s Injury Concerns

World No. 3 Xander Schauffele comes to Augusta National dealing with injury for the first time in his career, still feeling effects from a rib injury suffered in late December. Nevertheless, Schauffele prepared by playing three consecutive weeks plus the TGL playoffs. Schauffele brings the confidence of having won two majors last year. His experience capturing the PGA Championship and The Open could prove valuable if he stays healthy and contends on Sunday.

4. LIV Golf’s Major Challenge

5. Breakthrough Contenders

The Masters has a history of producing surprise champions like Danny Willett (2016), Charl Schwartzel (2011), and Mike Weir (2003). Potential breakthrough candidates this year include J.J. Spaun, runner-up at last month's Players Championship, and Michael Kim, who finished second at the WM Phoenix Open and fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

6. Former Champions’ Chances

7. Course changes

Players are adapting to notable course changes during practice rounds — primarily fewer trees. Hurricane Helene, which struck the Southeast last September, felled numerous trees that weren't replaced, opening up the course while creating new wind challenges. Additional modifications include subtle changes to the second and fourth greens.

8. Notable Featured Groups

9. Amateur Talent

Six amateurs will compete for the coveted low amateur honors. Most currently play college golf and earned exemptions by winning amateur championships worldwide. Arizona’s Jose Luis Ballester became the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Amateur. San Diego State’s Justin Hastings captured the Latin America Amateur, while Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai won last year’s NCAA Division I title.

10. Weather Outlook

