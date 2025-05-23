F1 vs. IndyCar: Key differences explained ahead of Indianapolis 500 and Monaco Grand Prix

Racing fans are looking forward to a double dose of racing goodness this weekend. The 109th Indianapolis 500 will be held Sunday, along with the 96th Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 race. These are two of the world’s most important and beloved motorsports events—the pinnacle of open-wheel racing. But for many who aren’t familiar with IndyCar and F1, the cars seem similar at a casual glance, but they are completely different beasts, as are the racing, tracks, and drivers. So what’s the difference between F1 vs. IndyCar?

For those new to F1 or IndyCar open-wheel racing, let’s examine how the cars differ and the series they run in.

F1 vs. IndyCar: What’s the difference between the cars?

The first thing that stands out about these cars is that they are both single-seater, open-wheel machines with exposed wheels and turbocharged V6 engines located behind the driver. But their design philosophies diverge significantly.

IndyCars

IndyCars use a standard approach, with all the teams having the same chassis and aerodynamic kit provided by Dallara and the same engines from Chevrolet and Honda. As a result, teams spend less time and money on car development, making it more accessible. The standard platform means driver quality and strategy rule the day, as the technical differences between the teams aren’t as significant as they are on the Formula 1 side.

Formula 1 Cars

F1 offers a lot of freedom, as teams can build their own chassis and choose from different engine suppliers (like Mercedes, Honda, Ferrari, Renault). This leads to more technological diversity and more advanced cars in F1. This is why the competition runs two tracks for a season championship: one for drivers and one for teams to build and develop their cars. The development has to follow strict rules, but the teams have the freedom within that framework to develop and build how they want.

Key Point: The weight difference between Formula 1 cars and IndyCars is substantial. Formula 1 cars weigh 1,752 pounds without the driver, compared to IndyCars’ 1,635-1,785 pounds, depending on the course. IndyCar fuels its cars with ethanol, whereas NASCAR and F1 use unleaded fuel.

F1 vs. IndyCar engines

F1 Engines

F1’s 1.6L turbocharged V6 engines produce around 1,000 horsepower (800 from the engine, 160 from the hybrid system) and include an Energy Recovery System (ERS). This gives F1 cars faster acceleration. Drag Reduction System (DRS) for overtaking in designated zones. F1 engines’ top speed is up to 230 mph (370 km/h), depending on circuit and setup.

IndyCar Engines

IndyCar’s 2.2L twin-turbocharged V6 engines produce 650-700 horsepower, plus an additional 120 horsepower boost from a push-to-pass and hybrid systems (different from the F1 DRS). Unlike F1 cars, IndyCars don’t have power steering. That means IndyCar drivers have a more physically demanding task during the race.

F1 vs. IndyCar racing

The Tracks

The tracks are a fundamental difference. IndyCars run mainly on street and road courses and a few ovals. Oval circuits are the core of IndyCar, where drivers can achieve higher top speeds, up to 240 mph at Indianapolis. F1 runs exclusively on street and road circuits and the circuits are designed to have more technical challenges and sharp corners. F1 cars typically hit top speeds around 220-230 mph.

Refueling

The other strategic difference between F1 vs. IndyCar racing is refueling. IndyCar permits refueling during races, which makes fuel strategy a critical component. F1 does not allow refueling: pit stops are solely focused on tire changes. IndyCar uses Firestone tires with two main compounds for dry conditions, while F1 uses Pirelli tires with multiple compounds. Tires often degrade faster in F1.

F1 vs. IndyCar race length

Regarding race length, F1 races finish by distance or a two-hour time limit. IndyCar has no time limit on ovals but may have a two-hour limit on street/road courses. IndyCar uses full-course yellows to bunch the field behind a safety car, while F1 has single/double yellows and a virtual safety car system. F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda noted that IndyCar allows more sliding and contact between cars, which differs from F1, where cars are more fragile and collisions are avoided mainly due to focus on lightness and aerodynamics.

F1 vs. IndyCar drivers and skills

F1 and IndyCar drivers face distinct physical challenges unique to their racing styles. F1 creates intense neck strain from G-forces, while IndyCar’s lack of power steering demands strong upper-body effort. The closed cockpit design of IndyCar, unlike F1’s open design, creates more heat due to the windscreen. These all impact drivers differently and make each racing style unique to car designs.

Driving styles differ

F1 drivers

Formula 1 and IndyCar drivers compete at different levels of speed and skill. Last season’s F1 world champion Max Verstappen and other drivers in Formula 1 achieve corner precision through their cars, which maintain perfect grip on the track. Sliding represents the main threat in this racing environment because drivers use electronic systems to maintain ideal balance through controlled acceleration. The high-tech competition demands absolute control and maximum efficiency from its drivers.

IndyCar drivers

The racing world of IndyCar presents itself as a more unpredictable environment. The drivers who compete on oval and road course tracks accept the unpredictable nature of sliding. The drivers use their cars to fight through corners by intentionally losing rear tire traction to steer through turns. The absence of electronic assistance in F1 racing means IndyCar drivers must use their manual throttle skills to control their vehicles. The drivers use precise gas control to manage their slides, which prevents their cars from losing control. The drivers demonstrate their skills through this intense performance, which demands both instinct and focus.

How the track matters

Oval racing events in IndyCar create a higher level of competition because drivers reach extreme speeds while racing close to each other. F1 champion Verstappen has praised the bravery of IndyCar drivers who drive ovals at high speeds because they understand the risk of severe accidents at any moment. The oval tracks make drivers like Verstappen uneasy because they usually easily handle complex circuits as F1 drivers.

There are more differences, too

While we wanted to give you a basic overview of the differences between F1 and IndyCar racing, there are more details we’ll explore another time. This primer was meant to give you a basic understanding of these two great motorsports as you head into the busy weekend.

New fans of these sports can experience two different racing styles: F1’s refined precision against IndyCar’s unbridled sliding bravery, which deliver unique racing thrills. Both will be displayed in very different ways with this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

