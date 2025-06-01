F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025: Biggest Winners and Losers Including Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen

Credit: F1

F1’s 2025 Spanish Grand Prix delivered an exciting blend of action and drama which resulted in McLaren once again grabbing one-two victory with Ferrari claiming its second podium finish in as many rounds to close out the top three. With the European triple-header now finished, the Drivers Championship standings remain close with Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen still riding high, although Verstappen could be facing an even bigger challenge.

Here are our biggest winners and losers from the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

Spanish Grand Prix Winner: Oscar Piastri | McLaren

Oscar Piastri secured the win at the Spanish Grand Prix by getting the all-important pole position. The Australian driver delivered an outstanding performance by leading his teammate Lando Norris to a McLaren one-two finish. The race showcased Piastri’s controlled driving style in the very hot Spanish conditions. The McLaren crew received his appreciation as he continued to credit the team with setting him up to compete for a victory. The single race win helped Piastri take the lead in the Drivers Championship with 186 points, while Norris followed with 176 points and Max Verstappen sits with 137 points.

After all that drama… let's take a look at our top 🔟 in Spain! 🇪🇸⬇️#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/Ces37N1VtF — Formula 1 (@F1) June 1, 2025

Winner: Lando Norris | McLaren

Although his teammate Piastri took the win, Lando Norris wasn’t too shabby at the Spanish Grand Prix. Norris’s crucial second-place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix again produced a McLaren one-two result for the team. Norris continued to look more comfortable and confident, saying the race was “good fun.” The P2 finish was crucial for him to stay in the championship race alongside Piastri and Verstappen after a big win in Monaco last week. He’s currently in second position in the Drivers Championship with 176 points. His contribution to the team’s clean sweep, combined with his championship run, makes his second-place finish feel like a victory.

Spanish Grand Prix Loser: Max Verstappen | Red Bull

Max Verstappen is walking a tightrope right now. Verstappen struggled through the Spanish Grand Prix to end up in 10th position. The incident late in the race at Turn 5 between Verstappen and George Russell led to a 10-second time penalty that sealed his fate when he was still within striking distance of Leclerc. The stewards determined that Car 1 (Verstappen) was at fault for the collision, resulting in a three-point penalty on his license. The total number of points on his license now stands at 11, which puts him at risk of a Formula 1 racing ban. The challenging day proved difficult for Max Verstappen, who expressed his struggles by decrying the difficulty of driving the car and was outwardly vocal when his team had told him to allow Russell to pass late in the race. Verstappen is still there in the Drivers Championship standings, but Red Bull’s struggles are starting to weigh on him.

SkySports: Was the move on George intentional?



Max: "Does it matter?"



SkySports: I think so, to the people watching



Max: "Yeah? Okay. That's great. I prefer to speak about the race, rather than just one single moment." pic.twitter.com/74iIbgrtYH — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) June 1, 2025

Winner: Nico Hulkenberg | Kick Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg proved to be a major winner at the Spanish Grand Prix even though he failed to qualify. The Sauber driver began his race from P15 on the starting grid before he successfully moved up to finish fifth. Hulkenberg described his first-round qualifying elimination as a “golden ticket” because it gave him fresh tires for the race. The driver attributed his strong performance to both the fresh tires and the technical updates the team introduced during the weekend. There’s no doubt the improvements worked. Yes, like Leclerc, he was helped significantly by the safety car timing. Hulkenberg notched his highest finish of the season and it marked the best performance for the Sauber team.

https://twitter.com/F1/status/1929186809734373550

Winner: Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso secured a vital point for his team by finishing in 10th position, starting from his initial 15th grid position, which makes him a winner. The Spanish home favorites — Alonso and Carlos Sainz of Williams — did not have great days, but Alonso and his team managed to score a point from 15th on the grid. That’s a positive outcome for Aston Martin and Alonso, despite a challenging weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

First points of the season secured 🔐



Fernando Alonso finishes in P9️⃣ in front of his home crowd! 🇪🇸#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/hSJaFh8tFA — Formula 1 (@F1) June 1, 2025

Winner: Charles Leclerc & Ferrari

Charles Leclerc reached the podium for the second-straight round, building on his run at Monaco last weekend. The McLarens’ dominance meant Leclerc finished as the top non-McLaren driver, which turned out to be the best possible outcome for anyone not in papaya. His P3 also meant he stands firmly in fifth for the Drivers Championship with 94 points. The Ferrari drivers caused concern for McLaren at different times during the race because they outpaced Max Verstappen and held well with their tire management. Despite another disappointing race for teammate Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari remains in the hunt in what has been a very disappointing season thus far. Charles Leclerc is single-handedly making it so.