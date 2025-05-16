2025 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Podium Predictions: Top picks for Imola’s F1 showdown

Formula 1 rolls into Imola this weekend for the 2025 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, a fan favorite held at the iconic Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari. This track is a proper old-school challenge—narrow, unforgiving, and demanding pinpoint precision from drivers. Overtaking isn’t easy here, but Imola’s history of dramatic races keeps everyone on edge.

McLaren’s been the team to beat this season, sitting pretty at the top of the Constructors’ Championship. Their drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, are locked in a fierce fight for the drivers’ title, fresh off a commanding performance in Miami. But with the European leg kicking off, teams like Mercedes and Ferrari are rolling out upgrades, hoping to shake things up. Can McLaren keep their streak alive, or will a rival steal the spotlight on Italian soil?

Here’s who I think will be spraying champagne on Sunday:

2025 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Winner: Oscar Piastri | McLaren

Piastri’s on fire right now. Leading the Drivers’ Championship, he’s bagged four wins this season, including a masterclass in Miami. The guy’s got pace, composure, and a McLaren that’s been the class of the field. Sure, he’s only raced at Imola a couple of times in F1, but his ability to adapt and current momentum make him the guy to beat. The bookies agree, often listing him as the favorite. With McLaren’s edge and Piastri’s form, I’m backing him to park it on the top step.

Honoured to receive the Lorenzo Bandini trophy. Grazie a tutti! pic.twitter.com/GAhRWSjkw4 — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) May 14, 2025

2nd Place: Lando Norris | McLaren

Norris isn’t far behind his teammate, sitting second in the championship and hungry to close the gap. He’s no stranger to Imola’s podium, having climbed it three times before. With McLaren’s car looking like the one to beat, a one-two finish is possible—some betting guides are even calling it. Imola rewards strong qualifying, and if Norris nails his Saturday, he’s got every chance to lock out the front row with Piastri and cruise to another podium. He’ll be pushing hard, maybe even eyeing the win at the 2025 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

3rd Place: Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes

Here’s where I’m going out on a limb. George Russell’s been Mercedes’ steady hand, racking up podiums and solid results all year, but I’m putting my money on Kimi Antonelli for a home-race stunner. The Italian rookie’s got the crowd behind him and some serious buzz after grabbing a sprint pole in Miami. Imola’s tricky layout could suit a driver who qualifies up front, and Antonelli’s shown he’s got the raw speed to mix it with the big names. Some even pick the kid to pull off the shock win, but I’ll settle for a podium. With Mercedes bringing upgrades and the magic of racing at home, don’t be surprised if the un ragazzo makes waves.

Kimi Antonelli has invited all of his school classmates to the Imola paddock this weekend to watch his first home race 🎓 pic.twitter.com/Xt9slugqiN — Autosport (@autosport) May 15, 2025

Could Contend | Verstappen & Russell

McLaren might be the favorites, but don’t sleep on Max Verstappen. Red Bull’s not quite matching McLaren’s pace, but Max is Max—especially at Imola, where he’s won before. If he nails qualifying, he’s always a threat. George Russell is another safe bet for a top-three spot. Mercedes’ upgrades could give him the edge he needs, and he’s been a consistent podium hunter this year—Russell’s right there if the McLarens slip up or the upgrades hit the mark.

It’s shaping up to be a cracking start to F1’s European swing. Imola never fails to deliver a spectacle, and with upgrades, home heroes, and championship battles in play, this one will be a belter.

