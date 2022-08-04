F1 news: Mick Schumacher could take his talents to AlphaTauri or Williams

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Mick Schumacher, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, could potentially be on the driver’s market due to Haas reportedly wanting a change and would leave the driver without a seat. However, Schumacher could also take his talents to AlphaTauri or Williams.

Let’s analyze the possible fallout of Schumacher taking his talents to AlphaTauri or Williams, and what could be next for Haas.

Why would Mick Schumacher go to AlphaTauri or Williams?

Mick Schumacher might be on the market as Haas reportedly wants a change within the organization. The team currently employs Kevin Magnussen, who is on a multi-year contract.

Sebastian Vettel, Schumacher’s mentor, wanted the young driver to replace him at Aston Martin, but that was before two-time champion Fernando Alonso took his seat. That leaves the 23-year-old driver looking for a ride, which would realistically be AlphaTauri, Williams, or even Alpine depending on how the Oscar Piastri saga plays out.

Helmut Marko, head of Red Bull’s driver development program, reportedly has a soft spot for Schumacher and has praised him in the past after admitting Red Bull is keeping an eye on his performances. Red Bull could be interested in bringing Schumacher into the fold. However, it would not be with their main team yet as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are set for the future.

Porsche, a German manufacturer, could be joining Red Bull at the start of the 2026 season, and bringing Schumacher to the team would likely be of interest to them.

Pierre Gasly is set to return to AlphaTauri for the 2023 season as Red Bull does not want to let him go yet. But, could AlphaTauri let second-year driver Yuki Tsunoda walk after the season? It would not be surprising as Marko has called Tsunoda a “problem child” after his in-car outbursts on the track. There could be some friction that leads Schumacher into his seat.

If not AlphaTauri, could Williams try to land the young driver? Jost Capito, team principal of Williams, is from Germany and has stated in the past that he wants to see Schumacher win in a Williams. They will have an opening next to newly extended Alex Albon after likely letting Nicholas Latifi go at the end of the year. It’ll be interesting to see where Mick Schumacher might end up, AlphaTauri or Williams.

Who might replace Schumacher on the Haas F1 team?

It sounds like Haas wants a change from Mick Schumacher and that leaves an opening next to Kevin Magnussen if it plays out that way in the next few months. Who could replace Schumacher if that report comes true? Since the seat is owned by Ferrari, Robert Shwartzman, a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, could be in a good position.

Shwartzman is running FP1 in Formula 1 two times during the 2022 season and recently tested last year’s Ferrari vehicle at Mugello last month as their test driver. It seems logical for the Formula 3 champion and runner-up to Oscar Piastri in Formula 2 to replace Schumacher if a change were made next year.

If not Shwartzman, reserve Ferrari driver, and former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi could be in line to return to Formula 1 after joining Formula E for the 2022 season. However, Giovinazzi is really struggling in Formula E and currently remains the only driver to not score a point. It might be more logical to have Shwartzman replace the young German driver.

Giovinazzi didn’t run terribly with Alfa Romeo, but Zhou Guanyu brought the needed backing and has been impressive on occasion this year. It wasn’t a bad move at the end of the day. Mick Schumacher’s possible movement will have ripple effects across the Formula 1 grid and it should be interesting to see how it all plays out soon.