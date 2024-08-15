ESPN surprisingly fires two star media personalities

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN, the self-proclaimed “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” is back at it, making more layoffs. This time, they come right before the start of the football season, when more eyes are tuning in than at any other point in the year.

ESPN fired Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN has fired Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder, just weeks before the NFL season officially kicks off. Ponder had been working as the host of “NFL Countdown,” and Griffin contributed in many roles, including providing college football analysis.

The moves were made for financial reasons, but both will continue to get paid, if that makes sense. Yet, as Marchand noted, ESPN is nearing the end of its fiscal year in September. They each receive more than seven figures each year.

Some potential Ponder replacements could include “NFL Live” host Laura Rutledge or “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg, among others. Griffin had two years left on his contract, yet retired former Eagles star Jason Kelce had recently replaced him on the “Monday Night Countdown” set.

Griffin learned of the news the same day everyone else did, on Thursday morning. While it’s the end of their spell at ESPN, chances are it won’t be long before Ponder and Griffin show up elsewhere, continuing to provide their expertise for another sports coverage team.

Meanwhile, RGIII has since responded with a classic clip from the movie Friday.

