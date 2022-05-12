NBA world calls for Doc Rivers firing after Philadelphia 76ers playoff exit

Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers were seen as potential NBA title contenders heading into the playoffs. Following a first-round win over the Toronto Raptors, that was magnified even further.

Once Philadelphia won two consecutive games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat to even the series at two, things were looking up.

That did not extend to Game 5 in South Beach with Philadelphia laying a complete egg in a 35-point loss.

Game 6 was pretty much the same story with Rivers having to actually tell his players to put up a fight in what was an elimination game.

Down by as much as 20 in the fourth quarter, said fight never came. It’s a clear knock on Doc Rivers and his ability to coach this team. In the end, the Rivers-led 76ers fell at home to Miami by the score of 99-90.

Joel Embiid struggled to the tune of 7-of-24 shooting. Jmaes Harden attempted all of nine shots while turning the ball over four times. Talk about a disgusting effort from Philadelphia in this one.

Having struggled to have any playoff success since he left the Boston Celtics following the 2012-13 season, Rivers was already on the hot seat before the 76ers were embarrassed over the past two games to see their season end prematurely once again.

Related: Doc Rivers tenure with the 76ers on thin ice

NBA world calls for Doc Rivers to be fired following brutal showing from the Philadelphia 76ers

Doc Rivers getting ready to call the Lakers as soon as this game ends… 😅 pic.twitter.com/odmSSl5Po9 — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) May 13, 2022

Doc Rivers screaming his lungs out with tears in his eyes cus he knows the unemployment line is calling his name lol — marquez/ Celtics 6-3 (Dr.Strange 2 MOTY) (@snohsidepiece) May 13, 2022

Doc Rivers has straight up not had the Sixers ready to play in back-to-back MUST WIN games. — Matt Rogers 🎙️ (@Politidope) May 13, 2022

Dude wasn’t lying when he said Doc Rivers wasn’t cooking up anything pic.twitter.com/2PhAmGbR2L — Mihailo (Jokić 🐐) (@SerbianMamba_) May 13, 2022

Doc Rivers saying fight for this to his players cuz he knows his job is on the line. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) May 13, 2022

What is the over/under on time of day tomorrow that Philly puts out the presser that they've "mutually parted ways with Doc Rivers"? — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 13, 2022