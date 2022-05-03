Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks ejected for Flagrant 2 on Gary Payton II

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks got a first-hand view of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green being ejected in Game 1 of their playoff series over the weekend.

Early in Game 2 Tuesday evening, Brooks attempted to block of lay-up attempt from Warriors guard Gary Payton II. In the process, he leveled Payton in the head.

Check the play out right here.

Dillon Brooks was ejected for this flagrant 2 on Gary Payton.



pic.twitter.com/uO3ZKrNciJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 4, 2022

Dillon Brooks ultimately received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game less than three minutes into the first quarter.

At the very least, it seems like officials in this series are calling it consistently. If Green got ejected in Game 1 for something far less, Brooks should’ve been tossed from this game.

As for the Warriors, they were not happy about the hard foul committed by Brooks. Head coach Steve Kerr yelled “get the f**k out of here” after the foul.

With Golden State leading 1-0 after a dramatic Game 1 win, losing Brooks for the remainder of Tuesday’s outing could prove to be big. He’s Memphis’ best perimeter defender and averaged 18.4 points during the regular season.

