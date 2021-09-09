Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman signs with Baltimore Ravens practice squad

Former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman is taking advantage of the injuries we’ve seen impact the Baltimore Ravens in recent weeks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 29-year-old Freeman has signed with Baltimore’s practice squad immediately ahead of the team’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The expectation is that Freeman will end up making his way to the Ravens’ 53-man roster here soon.

Ravens now are signing veteran free-agent RB Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The idea is that Freeman will be promoted to Ravens’ active roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Click here for our full 2021 NFL schedule

This comes on the heels of news that Ravens starting running back Gus Edwards likely suffered a torn ACL during practice on Thursday. Remember, Baltimore is already without fellow running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill for the season to injuries. It led to the team signing former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad earlier in the week.

As for Devonta Freeman, he’ll get another chance to prove his worth after being a surprise release of the New Orleans Saints. A two-time Pro Bowler during his time with Atlanta, Freeman averaged 1,452 total yards and 12 touchdowns from 2015-17 before missing all but two games of the 2018 campaign due to injuries.

Devonta Freeman returned to the Falcons in 2019, registering 1,066 total yards at a clip of 4.4 yards before struggling to make an impact with the New York Giants last season.