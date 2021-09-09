Baltimore Ravens confirm ACL tears for Marcus Peters, Gus Edwards

Update: The Baltimore Ravens just confirmed what most of us feared. Starting running back Gus Edwards and star cornerback Marcus Peters did in fact suffer torn ACL’s during their practice on Thursday. Both will miss the entire 2021 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens’ injury luck continues to take a horrible turn ahead of their Week 1 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fresh off running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill being lost for the season, we’re hearing more troubling reports from Baltimore.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, running back Gus Edwards and star cornerback Marcus Peters suffered potentially serious knee injuries on back-to-back plays during practice Thursday afternoon.

The #Ravens cut short practice today after CB Marcus Peters and RB Gus Edwards sustained potentially significant knee injuries on back-to-back plays, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The team is having tests done on both players. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

Rapoport went on to note that the fear within the Ravens’ organization is that both players suffered a torn ACL.

The Baltimore Ravens already had to sign Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad following the injuries to Dobbins and Hill. Obviously, we’re not going to rush to judgement here. The hope is that Edwards’ injury is not as severe as we saw with those two over the past week or so.

The 26-year-old Edwards is obviously slated to play a big role for Baltimore in 2021. The former undrafted free agent averaged nearly 800 total yards and three touchdowns through his first three NFL seasons.

As for Peters, he’s considered one of the best corners in the entire NFL. The 28-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro performer. He’s recorded a whopping 31 interceptions in six NFL seasons.

We’ll have further updates as it relates to these most-recent Baltimore Ravens injuries as soon as they become available.