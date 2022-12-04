Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson throws ugly INT in debut with the team

Deshaun Watson is making his long-awaited regular-season debut for the Cleveland Browns after serving an NFL-mandated 11-game suspension.

It just so happens that Watson’s debut comes against his former Houston Texans team on the road. The quarterback started out slowly, missing on each of his first two passes before hitting wide receiver Anthony Schwartz on a 14-yard pass.

Unfortunately, Schwartz was stripped of the ball by Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas with fellow defensive back Desmond King recovering the fumble.

Deshaun Watson hits Anthony Schwartz for 14 yards, Schwartz has the ball punched out by Tavierre Thomas and Desmond King recovers for the Texans pic.twitter.com/oqy4delTqa — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 4, 2022

That’s not necessarily the way Watson wanted to get his Browns career going. Houston would ultimately turn this into a field goal and its first first-half points since all the way back in Week 10.

On the Browns very next possession, Watson had the team driving down the field before throwing an ugly interception into the hands of safety Jalen Pitre in the end zone.

Jalen Pitre PICKS OFF Deshaun Watson 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/lCAs0CbgpR — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 4, 2022

As for Deshaun Watson, his 11-game suspension came after the quarterback settled north of 20 lawsuits claiming sexual misconduct on the part of the multi-time Pro Bowler.

After two grand juries in Texas opted against recommending criminal charges, Cleveland pulled off a blockbuster deal with the signal caller. It then handed him a history-making fully-guaranteed contract.