Deshaun Watson accusers speak out, details allege disturbing misconduct

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

We have not heard too much from Deshaun Watson accusers since 22 women came forward last spring claiming sexual misconduct/assault on the part of the new Cleveland Browns quarterback.

That will change when HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” airs Tuesday evening. Two of the accusers spoke with veteran reporter Soledad O’Brien about the allegations. In the process, the details of said allegations are abut as disturbing as it gets.

“As I’m working, he deliberately grabs himself and put his penis on my hand. And I pulled my hand away instantly and I started crying. And I told him that I’m done. I don’t wanna do this anymore.” One of Deshaun Watson’s accusers, Ashley Solis, told O’Brien, via Cleveland.com

Another accuser, Kyla Hayes, followed up those claims with some disturbing allegations of her own thrown in Watson’s direction.

“(Watson) wanted me to kinda make a V motion in his pelvic area. So go across his stomach to his thighs, back to his stomach,” Haye said. “I just kept massaging and did what he asked until his penis kept touching me repeatedly as I did it. He was moving his penis back and forth as my hands moved as well.’’

Hayes went on to note that Watson did “ejaculate” at some point while concluding that it “was mortifying and embarrassing and disgusting.”

As you likely already know, a grand jury in Texas declined to recommend criminal charges against Watson earlier this year. He’s still facing civil cases from the north of 20 women and a potentially lengthy suspension from the NFL.

As Deshaun Watson accusers speak out, QB’s attorney pushes back

Credit: USA Today Network

“Real Sports” made sure to give those defending Watson in civil court a platform to give their side of the story, too. It’s only fair.

While neither Watson or his head attorney, Rusty Hardin, spoke on the record to HBO, another one of his lawyers did appear on the show. In doing so, Leah Graham pushed back against the allegations in a big way. When O’Brien asked Graham why someone should believe one man over 22 women, the lawyer responded in kind.

“It’s 22 women. It’s one lawyer. There’s only one lawyer who was willing to take these cases. And as we know from Ashley Solis’ deposition, Mr. Buzbee was not the first, probably not the second or third lawyer she went to, but he was the only one to take her case. Why? Not because it had merit, but because he would use these cases to increase his social media following and quite frankly to get on shows like this one.’’ Deshaun Watson attorney, Leah Graham, on allegations against star QB

It’s obvious that Graham was attacking the character of Tony Buzbee, who is being tasked with representing the accusers. Buzbee has been a central figure in this case, continually taking to the media on behalf of his clients.

As for a potential suspension from the NFL, Watson’s lawyers believe that a lack of criminal charges should lead to inaction from Commissioner Roger Goodell and Co.

“Our view as to whether there’s any violation of the (NFL’s) code of conduct is actually already decided by the grand jury.” Rusty Hardin on poential Deshaun Watson suspension

This is unlikely to sway the powers that be within the NFL’s hierarchy. As we’ve seen in the past, the league works under its own justice system. Multiple players have been suspended for conduct in the recent past without criminal charges being levied against them.

Watson, 26, was acquired by Cleveland from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade earlier this spring. There’s a good chance that the NFL will make a decision on any punishment this summer.

As it is, new information coming out as it relates to allegations from Deshaun Watson accusers don’t necessarily paint the quarterback in the best of lights. If nothing else, the detailed allegations are cringe-worthy.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors