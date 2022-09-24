Denver Broncos hire Nathaniel Hackett an assistant to help with gameday decisions

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest sign that the first two games of the Nathaniel Hackett era with Russell Wilson have not gone well, the Denver Broncos have hired a ‘Senior Assistant’ who will reportedly help the head coach with decisions on gameday.

According to Adam Schefter, former Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg will be tasked with helping Hackett on gameday.

Rosburg was previously a part of the Baltimore staff that won Super Bowl XLVII but has been retired for the past three seasons. He has 40 years of coaching experience, including 18 in the NFL.

The coach has spent all week with the Broncos, taking in practice and conversing with various members of team personnel. He will be helping Denver for the first time against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday from the coaching booth with a headset giving him direct communication access with Hackett.

While many other coaches may not cave to the outside pressure, Hackett realized he needed some additional assistance and had no issue setting aside whatever ego may exist to admit he needed a hand.

Backdrop of why the Denver Broncos needed to help Nathaniel Hackett

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos were expected to be this high-scoring air attack now that they finally had their quarterback without having to part with key pieces of their offensive weaponry, only losing tight end Noah Fant. Well, that’s not what we’ve seen through two weeks.

Sure, a red zone fumble by each of their backfield duo in Week 1 didn’t help, but moreso, criticism has started to build surrounding coach Hackett and his questionable decision-making thus far. Albeit in a small sample size, the early calls have been alarming.

First, it was the decision to wind time off the clock, only to attempt what could have been a game-winning 64-yard field goal attempt in Seattle. It’s a kick that would have ranked as the second-longest kicks in NFL history and the lengthiest ever completed at Lumen Field. Not only that, kicker Brandon McManus’s career long is 61 yards, and he plays in Denver, where the altitude sits at a mile high, making kicks soar. But, no, let’s try and boot this sucker 64 yards with the game on the line in Week 1.

Instead of having their brand new $242 million quarterback attempt to convert on fourth-and-five, they put the ball in the hands of their kicker. Obviously it didn’t work.

Then came Week 2, where the Broncos once again struggled against another underdog when the Texans came to town. In what was ultimately a one-score game in the end, Hackett cost his team three points by blundering another gameday decision.

With the Broncos’ drive coming to a halt on fourth-and-two on their own 36-yard-line, Hackett couldn’t make up his mind whether he wanted to attempt another kick or try and go for the first down. Eventually, his inability to make a rapid decision led to a delay of game penalty, leaving a punt as the team’s only option.

Basically, in two crucial moments, one that cost him and one that didn’t, Hackett is 0-for-2, hence the decision to hire a gameday assistant to take more off his plate. We’ll see how it impacts the rest of their season and if the offense can start cooking in Week 3.

