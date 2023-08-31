Denny Hamlin offers interesting suggestion on the team he could join if he leaves Joe Gibbs Racing

During a media scrum at the NASCAR playoffs media day, Denny Hamlin offered up a funny but honest response when pushed on the idea of leaving Joe Gibbs Racing and which team he could call home if he tested free agency.

The postseason for the 2023 NASCAR season begins this weekend and while that will be the focus of the racing world for the next few months, the next best narrative garnering a ton of attention in Cup Series circles is the future of star driver Denny Hamlin.

After nearly two decades driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, the man who has won over 50 races will become a free agent after this season. However, as he sits in third place in the current NASCAR standings he will be by far the most prestigious wheelman on the open market and there is a lot of pressure on JGR to retain his services. Especially if he ends up winning a Cup Series championship.

While most indications from the team and Hamlin are that the two sides will agree to a new long-term deal eventually, nothing is final until contracts are signed. So of course members of the racing media inquired with the driver about his status during the NASCAR playoffs media day on Thursday.

When asked if a new deal is as close as his boss believes it is, the 42-year-old couldn’t offer anything new and claimed not much has changed since his previous statements about where negotiations are currently at. And while he said he “100%” wants to remain with Joe Gibbs Racing, he was still asked if he has started to explore other options with contract talks still ongoing.

Denny Hamlin suggests he would hire himself if he left Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin had some back-and-forth with reporters about his contract status during Cup playoff media day. He said nothing new to report and he still 100 percent wants to be back at JGR and still about getting contracts done for 23XI as well. Some of the banter: pic.twitter.com/wmhoBkTHAz — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 31, 2023

To that, the long-time pro driver knew to be careful with what he said and quickly responded by saying, “See, that’s a play on words. That’s not nice. Why would you do that?” Which received some chuckles from the assembled media. But he admitted even if he can’t come to terms with JGR he always has a unique backup plan other drivers don’t.

“I have a race team. I always have options. … If you’re just a driver, you’re at the mercy of whoever will hire you. I will hire me,” he said with a sly smile. “That’s a good business decision.” He also garnered several more laughs when he jokingly claimed he also deserves to be the highest-paid driver in the sport.

Denny Hamlin is the co-owner of 23XI Racing, along with NBA icon and former Charlotte Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan. With the Chicago Bulls legend done with being a team boss, he has reportedly shifted to being more involved with the racing team after selling off his share of the Hornets for $3 billion earlier this Summer.

While he likely sticks with Joe Gibbs Racing, it certainly would be interesting if he passed on other offers from rival teams to join his own as a driver. Especially since they could see a big influx of cash with the super-wealthy NBA great being focused on their success more than ever.